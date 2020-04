Chris Carr of Carr-Thomas Construction discusses the demolition progress with the excavator operator.

Posted by The Lintonian on Thursday, 9 April 2020

Photo Gallery

Original Post:

Join us this evening on Facebook Live at approximately 6pm.

We’ll be streaming live from Southeast 1st Street in Linton as construction crews complete demolition of the former Roosevelt Hotel building.

The downtown area of Linton will be without power due to the demolition from approximately 6pm to 8pm.

You can read our previous post about the Roosevelt Hotel building here.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...