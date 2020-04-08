Coronavirus Continues to Devastate the Hoosier Economy

It’s no secret that the Coronavirus continues to affect companies and workers across the nation, as well as devastate our own Hoosier economy. The mass layoffs just seem to continue. So far, nearly 2,800 employees have been notified of being dismissed in various WARN notices filed with the State of Indiana just in these first eight days of April so far.

The notices are the product of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act passed in the late-80’s by Congress. The Act requires employers provide at least sixty days notice in advance of plant closings and mass layoffs affecting large numbers of workers.

Yesterday, in one of the largest WARN notice filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development so far in April, Aztar Indiana Gaming Co., LLC and better known as Tropicana Evansville said it would be temporarily shutting down operations and furloughing employees affecting a total of 529 workers in the Evansville area.

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...