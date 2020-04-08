Local leaders encourage use of face coverings in public settings

Pictured L to R: Clerk-Treasurer Jathan Wright, Mayor John Wilkes

Photo courtesy of Jathan Wright

From Linton Clerk-Treasurer Jathan Wright:

“The CDC is recommending people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

As leaders of your community we must do our best to help protect our citizens.

Mayor Wilkes and I are encouraging Linton residents who have mask to join us in following the CDC’s recommendation and wear ask in places where social distancing measures are difficult.

Embrace the awkward Linton, let’s mask up, keep each other safe, and remember we are in this together!”

Jathan Wright

Clerk-Treasurer

City of Linton

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...