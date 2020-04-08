Power outage scheduled for part of Linton on Thursday

Linton Mayor, John Wilkes, released a statement today announcing a scheduled power outage for part of Linton on Thursday, April 9th at 6pm.

Utility customers in the vicinity of the former Roosevelt Hotel building at East Vincennes Street and 1st Street Southeast will be affected. The outage is expected to last “a couple of hours” per Mayor Wilkes.

The power outage will allow construction crews to safely complete the demolition of the former Roosevelt Hotel building that recently sustained a partial collapse.

