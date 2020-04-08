Local obituaries now available on The Lintonian

You may have noticed more activity from The Lintonian lately. As our community tries to navigate through these uncertain times, we’re doing our part to make sure residents are well-informed.

In an effort to provide important information to our fellow Lintonians, for free, we’re now posting obituaries from local funeral homes.

Now, on The Lintonian, you’ll find obituaries from Meng Family Funeral Homes/Anderson-Poindexter Memory Chapel, Welch & Cornett Funeral Homes, Jenkins Funeral Home, and Newkirk’s Funeral Home.

You can view obituaries here or find the most recently posted obituaries on the righthand side of each page of the website.

Funeral homes interested in posting their obituaries on The Lintonian may contact us for more information.

