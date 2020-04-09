Health Department confirms Greene County’s first COVID-19 death

From The Greene County Health Department:

Bloomfield—The Greene Department of Health announced today a death from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The individual was an adult female from Greene County.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the Greene County resident who lost their life as a result of COVID-19. It is imperative the community continues to abide by the CDC guidelines in order to protect our most vulnerable residents as our Health Officer, Dr. Peter Powers, works with Greene County General Hospital to maximize their efforts against this novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The adult from Greene County died at Greene County General Hospital on Thursday, 4/9/2020. The person, who was over age 60 had been hospitalized as a COVID-19 patient. No further information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a novel, or new, coronavirus that has not been previously identified. It is not the same as the type of coronavirus that causes the common cold.

COVID-19 is most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:

• Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;

• Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;

• Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands; and

• Rarely, fecal contamination.

Many people who acquire COVID-19 will have mild symptoms, can self isolate and do not need to be tested. Older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for severe illness.

The best ways to protect yourself are to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when you’re sick, cover your cough or sneeze and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it. A facemask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms to protect others from the risk of infection.

Visit the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at https://coronavirus.IN.gov for more information, including frequently asked questions about COVID-19.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...