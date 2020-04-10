2015 Football Semi-State: Linton vs. N. Vermillion [Archive Video]

In 2010, the same crew that brings you The Lintonian pioneered livestreaming of local sports for Greene County. You may have viewed our broadcasts on LintonMiners.com up until 2015.

Over the next few days, we’ll be posting some of those videos on the website for you to enjoy. You can also watch several archived games on our YouTube channel.

Special thanks to Keith Doades of Media Five Sports for allowing us to utilize his audio for our broadcasts. Media Five Sports is the leading provider of radio broadcasts for high school sports in Southern Indiana.

You can view the 2015 IHSAA FootballSemi-State Championship game between Linton and North Vermillion below.

