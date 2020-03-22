COVID-19 Update – No confirmed case for Greene County

From Greene County General Hospital:

The Greene County Health Department now reports there is not a confirmed case of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in Greene County as originally reported.

The health department has reported to Greene County General Hospital that it was a reporting error from the state and that the ISDH confirmed that there is not a confirmed case for Greene County.

Neither Greene County Health Department or Greene County General Hospital tested the individual and the testing was not conducted in Greene County.

According to the Greene County Health Department, ISDH is working to correct the mistake.

As of 3/22/2020, the confirmed case was removed the from the state map on the ISDH COVID-19 Dashboard.

