UPDATED: First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Greene County

UPDATE: 2020-03-22 10:55am

According to the Evansville Courier & Press, there was a false positive case of COVID-19 reported in Greene County that has been removed from the Indiana State Department of Health coronavirus dashboard. As of this update, the dashboard reports 0 cases in Greene County:

The dashboard was also updated to remove a negative case that was incorrectly reported to the ISDH as positive from Greene County, and to reflect a change in residence that moves one case from Hancock County to Marion County, officals said. Evansville Courier & Press

We’re trying to see if we can get confirmation of this, and will update if we have more information. Please continue to be safe.

Please visit the Evansville Courier & Press for the full story.

Original story below:

At approximately 10:00 EST today, Greene County General Hospital CEO, Brenda Reetz, took to Facebook Live for a COVID-19 update to announce that Greene County now has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

An epidemiological survey will be completed by the Greene County Health Department as well as the Indiana State Department of Health so they can determine community exposure risks and take appropriate action.

If you have been exposed, you will be contacted by the local health department. There is no need for concerned citizens to contact the health department at this time.



Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

