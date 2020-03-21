La Fiesta plans new location

Earlier this week, a billboard was placed at a vacant lot on East Highway 54 in Linton that reads “Future Home of La Fiesta. Authentic Mexican Cuisine.”

The lot is located on the South side of the highway between Linton Assembly of God Church and the Linton Veterinary Hospital.

A recent property transaction shows that the lot was purchased by Javier Ayala of Vincennes in December of 2019 from Farmers & Mechanics Federal Savings and Loan.

La Fiesta is currently located inside the Linton Shopping Center at 1600 “A” Street Northeast in Linton.

