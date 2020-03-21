In the early morning hours this morning, Linton firefighters were called to a former local business about a possible fire in the upstairs area. The call that originated from the security company was placed at approximately 3:30AM Saturday morning. The fire call to the former Linton Family Pharmacy building turned out to be a false alarm though.

As readers may recall, Linton Family Pharmacy announced this past January that the pharmacy was closing almost immediately and patient records were being sent to the local CVS store. Some inventory can still be seen from the former business’s front windows, and there have been no other plans officially announced for the property at this time.

Further back in time, and perhaps a bit of irony to the news of this alarm, some may recall that the pharmacy came to occupy this building due to a devastating fire in the early-1980’s about a block away, which resulted in the Rotary Park from the resulting vacant lot we have today.

