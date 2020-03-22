Local churches to provide sack lunches for students

Several local churches are working together to provide free lunches for children and youth in need over the next two weeks.

Linton-Stockton School Corporation recently announced that students will be off for an extended period of time, in addition to Spring Break, from March 23rd to April 3rd.

Because several students rely on school breakfast and lunch for their meals, the churches have come to together to make sure that no student goes hungry during the extended break.

Free lunches will be provided on the following dates:

Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27

Monday, March 30 through Friday, April 3.

Drive-thru and walk-up service begins at 11:00 am at Linton First United Methodist Church. The church is located at 150 2nd Street Northeast in Linton.

100 meals will be provided each day on a first come, first served basis. The church will not provide delivery and hold lunches.

The church asks that those arriving in vehicles enter the parking lot using the West entrance and leave using the North exit.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...