Update on murder investigation, name released

From The Linton Police Department:

Incident: Additional Information regarding ongoing Murder Investigation

Date: 20 MAR 2020

On March 18, 2020, Linton Police Officers began an investigation after the body of an adult male was discovered on the porch of a vacant residence in Linton, Indiana. The circumstances at the scene were notably suspicious. The deceased was identified as John P. Chapman, 46, of Linton, Indiana. With the assistance of the Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigators and the Greene County Coroner’s Office, substantial physical evidence was documented and recovered.

An autopsy was performed on March 19, 2020, and the manner of death was confirmed to be a homicide.

The Linton Police Department is aggressively investigating this crime and will continue to do so. The Linton PD has been assisted by the Indiana State Police, the Greene County Prosecutors Office, and the Jasonville Police Department.

LPD is requesting anyone with information related to this murder to contact the Linton Police Department at (812) 847-4411; or report anonymous tips to Greene County Crime Stoppers at (812) 847-5643 (812.TIP.LINE).

