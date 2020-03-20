Community News Video

Area churches shift to online worship services

By Jared Albright
Earlier this week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for large gatherings and events in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19, also known as Novel Coronavirus.

Because the size of public gatherings are now limited, area churches are faced with a dilemma as they can no longer hold in-person services.

Fortunately, through advances in technology in recent years, many local churches have the capability to broadcast audio and/or video directly to the internet.

Below you will find an updated list of all Linton-area churches that will be providing livestream broadcasts or pre-recorded video of their weekly services.

Click the name of each church below to be directed to their website or online broadcast.

Place of WorshipNotes
Linton First Christian ChurchSundays at 10am
Fellowship Baptist ChurchSundays at 10:30am
Linton First Baptist ChurchSundays at 10am
Linton First United Methodist ChurchSundays
Saron United Church of ChristSundays at 10:30am
Apostolic Bibleway ChurchWednesdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 10am

If your church would like to be listed, please send us a message and include a link to your website or broadcast platform.

