Area churches shift to online worship services

Earlier this week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for large gatherings and events in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19, also known as Novel Coronavirus.

Because the size of public gatherings are now limited, area churches are faced with a dilemma as they can no longer hold in-person services.

Fortunately, through advances in technology in recent years, many local churches have the capability to broadcast audio and/or video directly to the internet.

Below you will find an updated list of all Linton-area churches that will be providing livestream broadcasts or pre-recorded video of their weekly services.

Click the name of each church below to be directed to their website or online broadcast.

If your church would like to be listed, please send us a message and include a link to your website or broadcast platform.

