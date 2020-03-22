Greene County EMA pleads for mask donations

From Greene County Emergency Management Agency:

PRESS RELEASE

MARCH 21, 2020

“Greene County EMA is following the lead of Vigo County EMA and is requesting as Vice President Pence requested, that businesses that have N95 masks or other respiratory protection devices, donate them to hospitals. We are asking for donations for not only Greene County General Hospital but for other health care workers.” Said Roger Axe, Director of Greene County Emergency Management Agency.

“To assure that ALL Healthcare and First Responders have needed PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), we ask that any business that have these items to please contact our office, rather than donating directly to an agency. It is imperative that we coordinate current supplies and needs.”

Contact Greene County EMA at: greene-jeans@sbcglobal.net or call at 812 384-4127.

“Leave a message and we will return your call.” Axe said.

Learn more about N95 masks and COVID-19 PPE here.

Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels



Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...