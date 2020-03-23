CDC launches Coronavirus Self-Checker for online triage

The purpose of the Coronavirus Self-Checker is to help you make decisions about seeking appropriate medical care.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently launched an online triage tool for the Coronavirus. The AI-powered bot, named Clara, can act as a triage for health care providers who are becoming overwhelmed as the virus continues to spread throughout the U.S.

The Coronavirus Self-Checker will ask a series of questions regarding your symptoms, pre-existing conditions, and whether or not you’ve encountered anyone that currently has the virus. It then recommends appropriate next steps based on your answers.

From the CDC:

“The purpose of the Coronavirus Self-Checker is to help you make decisions about seeking appropriate medical care. This system is not intended for the diagnosis or treatment of disease or other conditions, including COVID-19. This system is intended only for people who are currently located in the United States.

This project was made possible through a partnership with the CDC Foundation and is enabled by Microsoft’s Azure platform. CDC’s collaboration with a non-federal organization does not imply an endorsement of any one particular service, product, or enterprise.”

