Dear Editor: Thank you, Linton!



To The Editor:

Friends in the Midst of the Storm



A huge thank you to the kind people of Linton who visited with us as we waited out the thunderstorm in McDonalds. We had been camping at Shakamak in a tent when we decided to seek shelter at 6:15 this morning. We drove to Linton and decided to eat breakfast and wait out the storm. We didn’t know it would take 3 and ½ hours.



During that time, the staff at McDonalds said that we were fine and not to worry. Our grandkids enjoyed the game table. While sitting and watching the radar on our phones, three kind gentlemen began to talk with us. One man shared his radar on his phone with the blue dot so we would know exactly where the storm was headed. Another kind man had recently been up our way for a medical appointment and stated that he saw many tree trucks headed to the areas hit by the tornado this past Sunday. Another friendly gentleman had been grocery shopping and still had them in his car. He shared that he always shops on Thursday or Friday.

These kind, welcoming people made our waiting so much more enjoyable. There are still good people in this world!



On a side note – we are home now and the grandkids have every couch cushion and blanket in the middle of the floor to make an “inside tent.” Also, the dry firewood is going into the fireplace for “inside” smores later this evening!



Once again, a huge thank you to your kind community!



Lana and Kent Patterson

Greenwood, Indiana

