AG Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov this Fourth

From the Office of Attorney General Todd Rokita:

Earlier today, Attorney General Todd Rokita invited Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov in honor of Independence Day to discover any unclaimed money that could spark their holiday weekend.

“I’m inviting all Hoosiers to take a moment during this holiday weekend to search for unclaimed property and money,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Amidst fireworks and cookouts, it’s a great time for Hoosiers to recover what is rightfully theirs.”

Search for your name at the IndianaUnclaimed.gov database it is simple and easy — which, by the way, includes some Hoosiers who have some patriotic names such as America, Red, White, and Blue.

Last year, Attorney General Rokita’s Unclaimed Property Division returned $62 million to Hoosiers, and you could be next. So far this year over $35 million has been returned and nothing screams freedom more than a little extra cash burning a hole in your pocket.

Here are the types of property that might go unclaimed this Fourth of July that are even better than apple pie:

Unclaimed wages or commissions

Money orders

Safety deposit box contents

Savings and checking accounts

Refunds

Overpayments such as:

Credit card balances

Cell phone bills

DMV payments

Once unclaimed property is in its custody, the Unclaimed Property Division conducts an aggressive outreach effort to locate the rightful owners or heirs.

Individuals and/or businesses have 25 years in which to claim money once it is reported to the Unclaimed Property Division.

So be sure to check IndianaUnclaimed.gov or text CLAIM to 46220 to search your name, family, or business.

You can also contact the Unclaimed Property Division at 1-866-462-5246 or updmail@atg.in.gov.

