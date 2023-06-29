Updated: ISP Trooper struck & killed during pursuit in Hendricks County

From the Office of Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch:

Lt. Gov. Crouch statement regarding fallen Trooper Aaron Smith:

The following is a statement from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch on the death of Indiana State Police officer Aaron Smith, who was tragically killed in the line of duty Wednesday night, June 28, 2023.

“The Indiana State Police has faced yet another tragedy this year. My heart goes out to Officer Smith’s wife and family. I will keep Superintendent Carter, all of the men and women of the Indiana State Police and officer Smith’s family in my prayers.”

FROM THE INDIANA STATE POLICE:

The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of one of its own tonight as a result of a vehicle crash incident which occurred this afternoon on Ronald Reagan Parkway, north of I-70. The crash claimed the life of Trooper Aaron N. Smith, 33 years of age from Franklin, IN, who served with the Indiana State Police for nearly five years.

The preliminary investigation by the Indiana State Police indicates that at approximately 8:40 p.m. this evening, Trooper Smith was assisting other troopers on Ronald Reagan Parkway with a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

Trooper Smith attempted to de-escalate that vehicle pursuit by deploying stop sticks. Trooper Smith was struck by the suspect vehicle and critically injured. Emergency medical care was rendered at the scene, and he was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Trooper Smith is survived by his wife. Family notifications have been made.

“This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Smith’s family, friends and co-workers”, said Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter.

The suspect driver involved in this incident, along with an adult and juvenile passenger were all transported to Indianapolis hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

This is still an ongoing investigation. All findings will be turned over to the Hendricks County Prosecutor for review and determination of any further charges that may be filed.

The Indiana State Police was assisted at the scene by the Plainfield Police Department, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Plainfield Fire Department, and Troopers from neighboring Indiana State Police Putnamville Post.

No additional information is available for release at this time.

