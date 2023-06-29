Canadian wildfires affect air quality in southern Indiana

According to the National Weather Service (“NWS”), Indiana will continue to experience the ongoing effects from the Canadian wildfires, resulting in reduced visibility, and compromised air quality too. Depending on the website and time, various outlets have given air quality advisories of “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy” to the local area.

examples from weatherunderground.com and airnow.com

The current situation isn’t the first encounter for indiana with the consequences of the recent Canadian wildfires, though. As just a few weeks ago, these wildfires caused hazardous smoky conditions in the vicinity of Indianapolis, posing risks to the local population there.

Wildfire smoke distinguishes itself from other sources due to its unique composition, ability to travel extensive distances, and persistence in the atmosphere. Over time, it undergoes transformations that make it increasingly more toxic and hazardous.

The smoke emitted by wildfires contains a harmful combination of noxious gases and particulate matter. These tiny particles have the capability to infiltrate deep into the respiratory system, posing a significant risk to individuals with preexisting respiratory conditions, such as asthma or COPD.

With this morning’s rain, perhaps some of the particulates will be washed from the air locally. The NWS is predicting more rain for the area throughout today, as well.

Photo by Johannes Plenio from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...