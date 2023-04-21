Linton to receive $445,000+ through Community Crossings Matching Grant Program

From the Office of Eric Bassler – Indiana State Senator, Serving District 39:

A number of communities in Senate District 39 will receive more than $6.8 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (“CCMG”).

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $1.27 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

In Senate District 39, the following communities received grants:

Bloomfield received $183,159.75;

Daviess County received $979,799.75;

Knox County received $1 million;

Linton received $445,721.25;

Loogootee received $619,340.25;

Martin County received $1 million;

Odon received $188,148;

Owen County received $974,410.30;

Shoals received $206,982.42;

Sullivan County received $1 million; and

Washington received $222,191.55.

For more information, or to view the full list of communities receiving funding, click here.

Communities in Senate District 39 will receive more than $6.8 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program.

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $1.27 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

In Senate District 39, the following communities received grants:

Bloomfield received $183,159.75;

Daviess County received $979,799.75;

Knox County received $1 million;

Linton received $445,721.25;

Loogootee received $619,340.25;

Martin County received $1 million;

Odon received $188,148;

Owen County received $974,410.30;

Shoals received $206,982.42;

Sullivan County received $1 million; and

Washington received $222,191.55.

For more information and to view the full list of communities receiving funding, click here.

Featured photo by Life Of Pix from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...