Bloomington District ISP Troopers receive awards

FROM THE INDIANA STATE POLICE – BLOOMINGTON DISTRICT:

Master Trooper Eric Nash and Trooper Clay McBride received awards for their efforts in traffic and criminal enforcement and public service at the 2023 Indiana State Police Awards Ceremony held on Wednesday, April 19th.

Trooper Clay McBride (left) stands with Master Trooper Eric Nash (right) after the 2023 Indiana State Police Annual Awards Ceremony.

Superintendent Doug Carter presented Master Trooper Nash with the 2022 Trooper of the District Award for Bloomington District. Assigned to Greene County, Master Trooper Nash attended the 58th Recruit Class, culminating with his graduation in 1999. He has served as a Trooper for 23 years. Master Trooper Nash is a graduate of North Knox High School and Vincennes University receiving two associate degrees. He is a U.S. Army veteran. The award was presented to Master Trooper Nash for his efforts in criminal and traffic enforcement and public service.

Superintendent Carter presented Trooper McBride the Indiana State Police’s Top Drunk Driving Arrest Award for Bloomington District. Assigned to Monroe County, Trooper McBride started his Indiana State Police career as a dispatcher and then attended the 78th Recruit Class, culminating with his graduation in 2018. He has served as a Trooper for five years. The award was presented to Trooper McBride for his 2022 OWI Enforcement efforts.

Like this: Like Loading...