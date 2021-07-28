Greene County Jail Log – July 28th, 2021

We have neglected bringing you the latest Greene County Jail Log information for a while now, so here are some entries to help catch us up to-date and not be so far behind. As always, please keep in mind that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Karen Sue Arnett, age 59, of Linton was booked on an out-of-county warrant for failure to appear on alleged probation violation charges filed after pleading guilty to two counts of check deception in Parke County.

Joshua Tobias Cox, age 38, of Jasonville was booked on a warrant for criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed.

Jason Franklin Bryant, Jr., age 45, of Solsberry was booked on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension with 10 years. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed.

Tyler Jay Cliver, age 31, of Worthington was booked on a warrant for domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant woman. No bond.

John Michael Gossett, age 33, of St. Bernize, Indiana was booked on warrant for theft, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed.

Landon Christopher Jerrells, age 20, of Linton began his sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Jerrells to a term of 60 days with 54 days suspended and 1 day of jail credit applied.

Draben Michael Anderson, age 21, of Jasonville was arrested possession of a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $1,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Rodger L. Wilson, Jr., age 35, of Linton was arrested for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $1,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Heather Suzanne Keller, age 43, of Bloomfield was arrested for driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $1,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Joshua Dean Carter, age 32, of Jasonville was booked on a warrant for indecent exposure, a Class A misdemeanor, after failing to appear for an evaluation for competency to stand trial and to determine if conduct was a result of mental disease or defect. No bond. Attorney Jaime Sutton was appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense.

Daniel Allen Wilson, age 36, of Jasonville was arrested by Linton Police Officer Franklin for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond.

Seth Logan Delph, age 26, of Bloomfield was arrested for driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. No bond.

Brandon Scott McLain, age 28, of Shelburn was booked on a writ of attachment for $1,500.00 as part of a child support purge.

Marcie Dee Gaines, age 38, of Sidell, Illinois was booked on a warrant after Bail Bondsman Dustin Patton filed a letter requesting that the bond in this cause be revoked. Gaines faces charges for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond. Linton-based attorney Timothy Shonk was appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense.

Holly Jo Erdmann, age 57, of Plainfield, Indiana began her sentence for operating a vehicle with a BAC of 0.08 or more, a Class C misdemeanor, which she pled guilty to in a plea agreement dropping other related charges. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Erdmann to a term of 60 days with 54 days suspended and 1 day of jail credit applied.

Michael Howard Chitwood, age 48, of Linton was booked on a warrant for a petition to revoke his suspended sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment. No bond. Attorney Ellen Martin was appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense.

