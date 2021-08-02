Trooper has busy weekend, investigations result in arrests

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington District:

In nearby Owen County on Friday, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Trooper Ian Portteus located an individual with an active warrant driving in Spencer, and with the assistance of the Spencer Police Department and Owen County Sheriff’s Department they conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at the intersection of Morgan Ave. and Fletcher Avenue in front of a local restaurant. The two male occupants of the vehicle were detained and records showed that both had active warrants for their arrests. The men were traveling with a juvenile who was released to the Department of Child Services to await for their family to arrive. Further investigation by Portteus and his K-9 partner, Czar, resulted in locating controlled substances and paraphernalia by the two men.

Both individuals were identified and transported to the Owen County Jail and charged with the following offenses:

Jeremy J. Burch, 47 years old from Newburgh

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony Possession of Hypodermic Syringe, Level 6 Felony Possession of Marijuana with Prior Conviction, A Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia, A Misdemeanor

Frederick Qualkenbush, 49 years old from Newburgh

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony Possession of Paraphernalia, C Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana with Prior Conviction, A Misdemeanor Driving While Suspended, A Misdemeanor

On Saturday afternoon at approximately 2:15 p.m., Trp. Portteus responded to the area of 2000 block of North County Line Road on a dispatch of two individuals slumped over inside their stationary vehicle. Upon arrival Trp. Portteus and Owen County EMS two men were found asleep inside the vehicle.

With further assistance from the Owen County Sherriff’s Department, Trp. Portteus and Deputy Charlie Hallem identified one of the men as Danny L. Slaybaugh, 54 years old from Indianapolis. The second man provided identifiers but was later positively identified as James Carr, 55 Years Old from Bainbridge. Furthermore, Carr was also found to have active warrants out of Monroe County.

With the assistance of his Deputy Hallem’s K-9 Partner Chewy, The officers Portteus located controlled substances and hypodermic syringes either within the vehicle or in the men’s possession. Both men were transported to the Owen County Jail and charged with the following offenses,

James Carr, 55 years old from Bainbridge

Possession of Hypodermic Syringe, Level 6 Felony Trafficking; Level 5 Felony Possession of Controlled Substance, A Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana with Prior Conviction, A Misdemeanor False Informing, A Misdemeanor

Danny L. Slaybaugh, 56 years old from Indianapolis

Possession of Hypodermic Syringe, Level 6 Felony Trafficking; Level 5 Felony Possession of Controlled Substance, A Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana with Prior Conviction, A Misdemeanor Driving While Suspended, A Misdemeanor

The Indiana State Police would like to remind anyone with information of illegal drug activity that they are encouraged to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at )812) 332-4411, All calls are confidential.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

