Application deadline nears for state park deer management hunts

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Indiana DNR’s Division of State Parks is seeking volunteer hunters to participate in deer management hunts at 17 locations this fall.



Properties where hunting will be allowed with firearms only (i.e., any firearm legal to take deer on public land in Indiana) are Chain O’Lakes, Indiana Dunes, Lincoln, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, Turkey Run, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial state parks, and Cave River Valley Natural Area.



Properties where hunting will be allowed by archery only (i.e., any archery equipment legal to take deer in Indiana) are Clifty Falls and Fort Harrison state parks, and Trine State Recreation Area.



The dates on which hunting will be allowed on these properties are November 15th–16th and November 29th–30th.



Volunteers can apply online at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt, where additional guidelines can be found under State Park Deer.



Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. on August 9th.



Management hunts are carried out exclusively to achieve an ecological objective — to ensure balanced and healthy natural communities for all plants and wildlife within park boundaries.



Successful applicants are allowed to take up to three deer, only one of which can be antlered. Deer harvested at a state park management hunt are not counted toward regular statewide bag limits. “Trophy hunting”, i.e., passing on does or smaller bucks to wait to take a larger buck, is counter to the ecological objective of state park management hunts and is strongly discouraged.

Featured photo by Jim Fawns from Pexels

