Linton-Stockton performs The Wizard of Oz

This evening was opening night for Linton-Stockton School’s presentation of The Wizard of Oz, an adaptation of the 1939 American film classic which famously starred Judy Garland, among earlier renditions.

Directed locally by Katie Graves and co-directed by Tiffany Todd, the story follows Dorothy Gale (Emelia Lynn), a young girl living on a farm in Kansas who dreams of a better life “somewhere over the rainbow.” When a tornado hits her house, Dorothy and her dog Toto are transported to the magical land of Oz.

In Oz, Dorothy meets several characters, including the Scarecrow (Gregory Jarman), the Tin Man (Bella Rutledge), and the Cowardly Lion (Alan Swaby), who join her on her journey to meet the Wizard of Oz in hopes of finding a way back to Kansas. Along the way, they encounter the Wicked Witch of the West (Kylie Blair), who wants to retrieve the ruby slippers that Dorothy wears, and she threatens their progress finding the way to finding the great Wizard of Oz, who they believe can help them.

To see a complete list of cast members, view the PDF below:

As with the classic film, the local performance included several iconic songs, such as “Over the Rainbow,” “If I Only Had a Brain,” “We’re Off to See the Wizard,” and “Ding Dong! The Witch is Dead.”

The Wizard of Oz has become a beloved classic and cultural icon over the years with its message of finding one’s inner strength, the importance of friendship, and the value of family and home. The film has inspired several adaptations, captivating audiences of all ages, and remaining a timeless classic that has stood the test of time.

Linton’s performance this evening was excellent, and they will be offering two additional performances this weekend if you missed tonight, including one on Saturday evening and another on Sunday afternoon.

More photos from this evening’s performance in the Linton-Stockton High School:

