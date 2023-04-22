Facebook to pay out millions to users

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has agreed to pay out a $725 million privacy settlement to users who had a Facebook account at any point between May 2007 and the end of last year.

Why? This settlement comes after Facebook was accused in a 2018 lawsuit of improperly sharing the personal information of 87 million users with third-party advertisers, including Cambridge Analytica, the data firm connected to then-candidate Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Although Meta denies any wrongdoing, they have agreed to compensate users whose information may have been compromised during this time period, nonetheless.

To apply for a claim, users can visit facebookuserprivacysettlement.com. The claims process is simple and quickly done online.

Featured photo by Tobias Dziuba from Pexels

