National Drug Take-Back Day planned April 22nd

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is encouraging Hoosiers to drop off their expired, unused, and/or unnecessary medications to disposal sites across the State of Indiana as part of National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22nd.

“It’s vital we do everything possible to protect Hoosier families,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Old medications lying around the house are a serious threat and create an avoidable risk to our children, friends, and family members. Please join us in cleaning out the medicine cabinet this week to join the fight against drug addiction and overdose.”

Team members from the Office of the Attorney General are partnering with state and local law enforcement at collection sites around the state Friday, April 21st and Saturday, April 22nd, the AG’s office said.

Locally, one take-back site includes:

Greene County General Hospital – Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Find a location near you at https://www.dea.gov/takebackday#collection-locator. Staff operating the drop-off sites will ensure the safe disposal of medications, including drugs in liquid and pill form. Please note: needles, new or used, WILL NOT be accepted for disposal. This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

