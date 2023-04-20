Gov. Holcomb, INDOT kick off ’23 construction season, share importance of work zone safety

Governor Eric J. Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Transportation today officially kicked off the 2023 construction season and shared the importance of work zone safety as road construction projects begin across the state.

INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith joined Capt. Ron Galaviz from Indiana State Police, Indiana Constructors Inc. President Richard Hedgecock, contractors and industry partners near the Clear Path 465 construction zone on the northeast side of Indianapolis to mark the seventh year of delivering Governor Eric J. Holcomb’s Next Level Roads plan, which invests $60 billion over 20 years to improve existing roads and finish major projects in Indiana.

“Indiana is stronger than ever when it comes to infrastructure,” said Gov. Holcomb. “We’re doing what we said we would do – maintaining what we have, continuing to deliver on projects like Clear Path and I-69 Finish Line, and planning for the future.”

INDOT will deliver nearly 1,200 construction projects in 2023. When combined with preventative maintenance activities, the state is investing more than $2.5 billion in infrastructure improvements this year alone.

As motorists travel across the Hoosier State, they can expect to encounter plenty of orange signs and barrels, as well as a number of safety measures to keep both drivers and road crews safe. INDOT will continue deploying back-of-queue warning trucks, automated queue warning systems, and HAAS alert systems in work zones this year. The agency will also continue partnering with Indiana State Police and local law enforcement to patrol construction zones.

“We’ve come a long way, but there is more that can be done to make work zones safer,” said INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith. “We all play a part in keeping work zones safe. With the number of projects happening this year, I cannot stress enough the importance of slowing down, avoiding distractions and paying attention to your surroundings on the road. We want everyone going home at the end of the day.”

To prepare for construction, Indiana drivers are encouraged to “Know Before You Go” by visiting 511in.org or downloading INDOT’s TrafficWise app to see real-time traffic conditions and construction project updates. Hoosiers can also view upcoming projects on INDOT’s Next Level Roads Map. To report a roadway concern, call (855) INDOT4U or visit indot4u.com.

INDOT has been recognizing National Work Zone Awareness Week this week (April 17th-21st). Drivers are reminded to slow down, avoid distractions and use extra caution in work zones. More information on work zone safety is available online at http://workzonesafety.in.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...