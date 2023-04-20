Department of Insurance offers information for Hoosiers no longer eligible for Medicaid

From the Indiana Department of Insurance:



During the COVID-19 federal public health emergency, due to federal requirements, Indiana Medicaid members were able to keep their coverage without interruption. The most recent federal spending bill ended those coverage protections.



In April 2023, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) began eligibility redeterminations actions. Additional information regarding this return to normal operations is available on the FSSA Indiana Medicaid for Members website located at www.in.gov/medicaid/members/member-resources/How-a-return-to-normal-will-impact-some-Indiana-Medicaid-members/.



If you learn you are no longer eligible for coverage through the Medicaid program, the Indiana Department of Insurance encourages you to see if you qualify for coverage and subsidies through the Federal Marketplace online at HealthCare.gov or by calling (800) 318-2596.



If you are over 65, the Indiana Department of Insurance encourages you to look into coverage through the federal Medicare program at Medicare.gov or by calling (800) MEDICARE. Indiana’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) can also help you with any questions you have about Medicare. Find them online at www.in.gov/ship or call (800) 452-4800.