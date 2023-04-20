Bicknell couple arrested for child neglect

From the Indiana State Police – Evansville District:

Beginning back in September 2022, Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after receiving information Aaron Bourland, age 42, and Amanda Bourland, age 34, of Bicknell, were allegedly neglecting their four children.

During the course of the months-long investigation, Detective Nick Hatfield revealed the children were living in poor conditions, had little food to consume, and were not receiving proper medical attention. The Bourland’s children range from 13 years of age down to just 2-months old.

After reviewing Detective Hatfield’s investigation, the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Aaron and Amanda Bourland for Neglect of a Dependent, a Level 6 Felony. Arrest warrants were issued earlier today.

At approximately 3:50 p.m. this afternoon, Indiana State Police arrested Aaron and Amanda Bourland at their residence without incident. They were transported to the Knox County Jail where they are currently being held on bond. The children are in custody of Indiana Division of Child Services.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

