Greene County Jail Log – December 12th, 2020

Chad Allen Pemberton, age 37, of Bloomington began his two year sentence with one year suspended and credit given for the 148 days served for maintaining a common nuisance after a plea deal dismissing six of the seven counts Pemberton was facing, including the dismissal of two counts related to the possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct, battery against a public safety official, carrying a handgun without a license within 500′ of a school, & resisting law enforcement.