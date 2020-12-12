Greene County Jail Log – December 12th, 2020

Chad Michael Byers, age 48, of Bloomington was booked on a warrant for a probation violation. No bond.
James Donald Anderson, age 33, of Bloomfield was arrest for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000 with ten percent allowed.
Stephanie Ann Catt, age 28, of Lyons was booked on a warrant for neglect of a dependent child. Bond was set at $10,000 with ten percent allowed. Attorney Ashley Dyer was appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense.
Chad Allen Pemberton, age 37, of Bloomington began his two year sentence with one year suspended and credit given for the 148 days served for maintaining a common nuisance after a plea deal dismissing six of the seven counts Pemberton was facing, including the dismissal of two counts related to the possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct, battery against a public safety official, carrying a handgun without a license within 500′ of a school, & resisting law enforcement.
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels