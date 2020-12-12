Greene County General Hospital’s Cafeteria offers curbside meal service

Looking for good, nutritionally-sound meals at a very reasonable price? Greene County General Hospital’s Nutrition Services continues to offer curb-side service for lunch and dinner.

Simply call 812-798-4203 to order. The order line is available for lunch at 10:30 a.m. with pick-up from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. For dinner, the order line is available beginning at 4:30 p.m. with pick-up from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Each meal is $5 (cash only), and it comes with one entrée and two sides. Please note that no substitutions are available. The “Curb-Side Menu” can be found online here.

