Bassler: Linton receives $420k+ in grants to improve roads, Greene Co. nearly $1MM

From the Office of Eric Bassler, State Senator, District 39:

Communities in our district, Senate District 39, will receive nearly $2.7 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG).

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since it was put into place, the program has awarded more than $830 million in state matching funds for local construction projects.

In Senate District 39, the following communities received grants:

Bloomfield received $126,090;

Farmersburg received $366,468.48;

Greene County received $999,552.13;

Knox County received $395,177.25;

Linton received $420,391.26;

Merom received $58,092.93;

Newberry received $79,419.34;

Owen County received $94,151.25; and

Switz City received $159,441.14.

District 39 is one of the largest Senate districts in the state, spanning seven different counties. It’s great to have so many communities across the district receive these grants, and I look forward to seeing the improvements to our local infrastructure.

Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 10,000 receive a 75%/25% match, while counties with populations of greater than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations of greater than 10,000 receive a 50%/50% match.

To view the full list of communities receiving matching funds in 2020, click here. The CCMG offers two rounds of applications each year, with the next call for applications occurring in early 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...