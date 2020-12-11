Nearby Martin County Economic Development names new Director

From Radius Indiana:

The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth Board of Directors has hired local businesswoman and community leader Angie Risacher as the organization’s new Executive Director. The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth is an organization charged with leading business attraction, retention, and expansive efforts in Martin County.

Angie Risacher, the new Executive Director for the Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth Board, Radius Indiana submitted photo

Dan Gregory, Alliance board member and former county commissioner, stated “Angie is a good fit for this position as she has extensive experience as a small business owner, working with local and federal government, grain processing centers, banks and school systems, as well as being involved in multiple organizations each with the goal of making Martin County a better more prosperous community. Angie is a lifelong resident in Martin County and knows the local community well. I wish Angie the best of luck and welcome her in this new role.”

“It is a great honor to have been hired to serve as Executive Director,” said Risacher. “I look forward to working with the entire community to retain and expand economic development. I am passionate about the people in our area and am deeply committed to the success of Martin County.” Risacher has begun working with Radius Indiana on projects related to economic development. Radius is an eight-county regional economic development organization that includes Martin County, as well as Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Greene, Lawrence, Orange, and Washington Counties.

“We’re delighted to have Angie as a partner who can direct us on promoting and serving economic development in Martin County communities, including Shoals, Loogootee, and Crane. She is already scheduling activities with us that are good steps forward for her communities,” said Jeff Quyle, president and CEO of Radius.

Risacher succeeds Tim Kinder, who led the Economic Development group for ten years and announced this summer that he would be leaving to pursue an advanced educational degree.

Like this: Like Loading...