Sullivan County Arrest Record – July 2021 (Part 1 of 2)

The Sullivan County Jail was busy this past month, so we have broken up the list into two parts. Part 1 of 2 of the arrest records for the month of July 2021 is as follows:

ZAAYER, SEAN ALLEN, age 45, of CARLISLE

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Invasion of Privacy – Def has a prior unrelated conviction under this section.

Bond $4,000 Cash Only

FREEMAN, DARRICK PAUL, age 31, of SULLIVAN

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

SMITH, PATRICK ALLEN, age 33, of ROCKVILLE

Arrest Reason: WARRANT

Child Solicitation – 18 year old or older knowingly solicits child under 14 to engage in sexual intercourse

Bond $15,000 Cash Only

HOWARD, MICHAEL WAYNE, age 23, of SHELBURN

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Domestic Battery – battery on spouse or former spouse; live-in or former live-in; or on person with whom def. has a child

1189 10 % 4000.00

Strangulation – def. applies pressure to throat or neck or obstructs nose or mouth of another to imede breathing or blood

5612 10 % 8000.00

SCALES, KENNETH JOE, age 54, of SHELBURN

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Operating a Vehicle as an Habitual Traffic Violator – When defendant’s driving privileges are suspended under this chapter or 9-12-3 (repealed)

5160 10 % 8000.00

TAFT, SHAWN EDWARD, age 45, of CARLISLE

Arrest Reason: WARRANT

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Same as 1287 but defendant has prior conviction within last 5 years.

No Bond

NEAL, JAYTON BRYCE, age 22, of LINTON

Arrest Reason: ATTACHMENT

Indirect Contempt of Court – Can be used when offender refuses to allow a blood draw for an OWI as the result of a court order

Bond $500 Cash Only

ELKINS, SYDNEY JEWEL, age 29, of FARMERSBURG

Arrest Reason: WARRANT

2015 Disorderly Conduct – engage in fighting or tumultuous conduct

10 % 4000.00

PURNELL, DARRIN LAMONT, age 53, of INDIANAPOLIS

Arrest Reason: WARRANT

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – first offense and no endangerment

Bond $4,000 Cash Only

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person – first offense but where a person was endangered

1288 Cash 0.00

STOUT, BRADLEY LEE, age 42, of WORTHINGTON

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Driving While Suspended – requires a knowing violation and a prior conviction of Sec. 1 of this chapter within the past 10 years

1279 Cash 0.00

Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.

Bond $8,000 Cash Only

Possession of Marijuana – Basic marijuana possession offense. First time offender.

Bond $4,000 Cash Only

Possession of Paraphernalia – Same as 6410, but def. has a prior.

6411 Cash 0.00

KELLER, DONALD LEE, age 34, of SANDBORN

Arrest Reason: WARRANT

KNOX CO WARRANT

No Bond

BURNS, REBECCA LEE, age 31, of COAL CITY

Arrest Reason: WARRANT

Possession of Methamphetamine – 3 gr. or more on school bus, within 1000 ft school prop., public park, family housing complex or youth prog. center

Bond $8,000 Cash Only

Indirect Contempt of Court – Can be used when offender refuses to allow a blood draw for an OWI as the result of a court order

Bond $500 Cash Only

WILSON, RACHEL KIMBERLY, age 26, of TERRE HAUTE

Arrest Reason: WARRANTLESS

Possession of Paraphernalia – same as 404 but a knowing or intentional possession

Bond $4,000 Cash Only

Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.

Bond $8,000 Cash Only

JOHNSON, HEATHER LYNN, age 37, of SHELBURN

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia – recklessly possess para. to use for testing strength, purity or effectiveness of cntrld subst. (1st time)

Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed

Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.

Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed

Unlawful Possession or Use of a Legend Drug – knowingly possess or use X, a Legend Drug

Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed

WENK, STEPHANIE REBECCA,EVELAN,JEAN, age 32, of TERRE HAUTE

Arrest Reason: WARRANTLESS

Unlawful Possession of Syringe – knowingly possess syringe with intent to violate this Act

Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed

GRIFFITH, THOMAS JUSTIN, age 30, of ANDERSON

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.

Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed

PALMER JR, CHRISTOPHER TIMOTHY, age 35, of SULLIVAN

Arrest Reason: WARRANT – TENNESSEE HOLD ONLY

No Bond

FOX, BARRY KENNITH, age 44, of INDIANAPOLIS

Arrest Reason: WARRANTLESS

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person – first offense but where a person was endangered

Bond $4,000 Cash Only

Operating a Vehicle with an ACE of .15 or More – same as 1140 but where def. has a prior conviction under this chap.

Bond $8,000 Cash Only

FISCHER, ZACHARY ADAM, age 25, of VINCENNES

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Domestic Battery – Domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old by one who is at least 18 years old.

Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed

Criminal Confinement – Confines another person without the other person’s consent

Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed

YARBROUGH, JEFFREY LEONARD, age 44, of VINCENNES

Arrest Reason: WARRANT

Possession of Methamphetamine – Possession of b/t 5 & 10, but with an enhancing circumstance found in IC 35-48-1-16.5(1) for having a prior dealing conviction.

Bond $20,000 Cash Only

Possession of Marijuana – Basic marijuana possession offense. First time offender.

Bond $0.00

KERNS, BRADLEY E., age 60, of JASONVILLE

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Resisting Law Enforcement – def. knowingly or intentionally flees from law enforcement officer after the officer has, by visible or audible means, including siren or lights, identified self and ordered the def. to stop

Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed

Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.

Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed

Operating a Vehicle as an Habitual Traffic Violator – When defendant operates vehicle in violation of restrictions imposed under this chapter or 9-12-3

Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed

Resisting Law Enforcement – same as 3929 but def. uses a vehicle to commit the offense

Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed

Possession of Marijuana – Basic marijuana possession offense. First time offender.

Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed

DOUTHITT, ANGELA RUTH, age 49, of JASONVILLE

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

False Informing – give false report of commission of crime or give false info in official investigation of crime

Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed

Assisting a Criminal – Same as 3901, but the criminal assisted committed a B, C, D, 3, 4, 5, or 6 felony. Old offense = 3902. Levels 3, 4, 5, and 6 are in place from July 1, 2014.

Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed

Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.

Bond $0.00

Possession of Marijuana – Basic marijuana possession offense. First time offender.

Bond $0.00 with 10% allowed

JERRELL, BRADY LEE, age 27, of LINTON

Arrest Reason: COURT ORDERED

Possession of a Narcotic Drug – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.

Bond $0.00

Dealing in Marijuana – Def. has a prior conviction for drug dealing and amount is b/t 30 grams and 10lbs.

Bond $20,000 Cash Only

Possession of Marijuana – Basic marijuana possession offense. First time offender.

5985 0.00

MCLAIN, BRANDON SCOTT, age 27, of SHELBURN

Arrest Reason: WARRANT

Indirect Contempt of Court – Can be used when offender refuses to allow a blood draw for an OWI as the result of a court order

Bond $500 Cash Only

OSTER JR, MARK OTHO, age 62, of TERRE HAUTE

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Operating a Vehicle with an ACE of .08 or More – first offense

Bond $0.00 with 10% allowed

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person – first offense but where a person was endangered

Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed

BARR, ALEXIS PAIGE, age 22, of SULLIVAN

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Domestic Battery – battery on spouse or former spouse; live-in or former live-in; or on person with whom def. has a child

Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed

CORNS, KEVIN LEE 36 524 W SYLVANDALE, SULLIVAN, IN, 47882

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Domestic Battery – battery on spouse or former spouse; live-in or former live-in; or on person with whom def. has a child

Bond $4,000 Cash Only

2015 Disorderly Conduct – engage in fighting or tumultuous conduct

Cash 0.00

PIERSON, BILLY PAUL, age 34, of SULLIVAN

Arrest Reason: WARRANTLESS

Operating a Vehicle with an ACE of .15 or More

Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed

667 Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – first offense

Bond $0.00 with 10% allowed

GRIMES, JOHN ROBERT, age 38, of PLAINFIELD

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Invasion of Privacy – Def has a prior unrelated conviction under this section.

7008 10 % $4,000

WOODARD, ASHTON JAKOB, age 20, of FAIRBANKS

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

665 Operating a Vehicle With A BAC of .10 or More – first offense

Bond $0.00 with 10% allowed

667 Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – first offense

Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed

SHELTON, SAMANTHA JO, age 37, of SHELBURN

Arrest Reason: WARRANT

Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor – same as 2488 but where def. has a prior unrelated conviction under this section

Bond $0.00

Neglect of a Dependent – def. places dependent in situation that endangers the dependent’s life or health

Bond $0.00

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor – def 18 or older knowingly encourages, aids, induces or causes a person under 18 to commit act of delinquency

Bond $8,000 Cash Only

SENTENEY, KELLEY JO, age 51, of SHELBURN

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

667 Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – first offense

Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed

MYERS, MICHAEL WADE, age 54, of LINTON

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance w/o a

prescription or doctor’s order.

Bond $4,000 Cash Only

WHEELER, AMANDA DAWN, age 43, of BLOOMFIELD

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

MOTOR VEHICLE- DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED- PRIOR SUSPENSION WITHIN 10 YEARS

Bond $4,000 Cash Only

SNYDER, RUSH BENJAMIN, age 59, of DUGGER

Arrest Reason: WARRANT

Possession of Marijuana – Basic marijuana possession offense. First time offender.

Bond $4,000 Cash Only

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

