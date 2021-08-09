Sullivan County Arrest Record – July 2021 (Part 1 of 2)

The Sullivan County Jail was busy this past month, so we have broken up the list into two parts. Part 1 of 2 of the arrest records for the month of July 2021 is as follows:
ZAAYER, SEAN ALLEN, age 45, of CARLISLE
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Invasion of Privacy – Def has a prior unrelated conviction under this section.
Bond $4,000 Cash Only
FREEMAN, DARRICK PAUL, age 31, of SULLIVAN
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
SMITH, PATRICK ALLEN, age 33, of ROCKVILLE
Arrest Reason: WARRANT
Child Solicitation – 18 year old or older knowingly solicits child under 14 to engage in sexual intercourse
Bond $15,000 Cash Only
HOWARD, MICHAEL WAYNE, age 23, of SHELBURN
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Domestic Battery – battery on spouse or former spouse; live-in or former live-in; or on person with whom def. has a child
1189 10 % 4000.00
Strangulation – def. applies pressure to throat or neck or obstructs nose or mouth of another to imede breathing or blood
5612 10 % 8000.00
SCALES, KENNETH JOE, age 54, of SHELBURN
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Operating a Vehicle as an Habitual Traffic Violator – When defendant’s driving privileges are suspended under this chapter or 9-12-3 (repealed)
5160 10 % 8000.00
TAFT, SHAWN EDWARD, age 45, of CARLISLE
Arrest Reason: WARRANT
Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Same as 1287 but defendant has prior conviction within last 5 years.
No Bond
NEAL, JAYTON BRYCE, age 22, of LINTON
Arrest Reason: ATTACHMENT
Indirect Contempt of Court – Can be used when offender refuses to allow a blood draw for an OWI as the result of a court order
Bond $500 Cash Only
ELKINS, SYDNEY JEWEL, age 29, of FARMERSBURG
Arrest Reason: WARRANT
2015 Disorderly Conduct – engage in fighting or tumultuous conduct
10 % 4000.00
PURNELL, DARRIN LAMONT, age 53, of INDIANAPOLIS
Arrest Reason: WARRANT
Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – first offense and no endangerment
Bond $4,000 Cash Only
Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person – first offense but where a person was endangered
1288 Cash 0.00
STOUT, BRADLEY LEE, age 42, of WORTHINGTON
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Driving While Suspended – requires a knowing violation and a prior conviction of Sec. 1 of this chapter within the past 10 years
1279 Cash 0.00
Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.
Bond $8,000 Cash Only
Possession of Marijuana – Basic marijuana possession offense. First time offender.
Bond $4,000 Cash Only
Possession of Paraphernalia – Same as 6410, but def. has a prior.
6411 Cash 0.00
KELLER, DONALD LEE, age 34, of SANDBORN
Arrest Reason: WARRANT
KNOX CO WARRANT
No Bond
BURNS, REBECCA LEE, age 31, of COAL CITY
Arrest Reason: WARRANT
Possession of Methamphetamine – 3 gr. or more on school bus, within 1000 ft school prop., public park, family housing complex or youth prog. center
Bond $8,000 Cash Only
Indirect Contempt of Court – Can be used when offender refuses to allow a blood draw for an OWI as the result of a court order
Bond $500 Cash Only
WILSON, RACHEL KIMBERLY, age 26, of TERRE HAUTE
Arrest Reason: WARRANTLESS
Possession of Paraphernalia – same as 404 but a knowing or intentional possession
Bond $4,000 Cash Only
Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.
Bond $8,000 Cash Only
JOHNSON, HEATHER LYNN, age 37, of SHELBURN
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia – recklessly possess para. to use for testing strength, purity or effectiveness of cntrld subst. (1st time)
Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed
Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.
Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed
Unlawful Possession or Use of a Legend Drug – knowingly possess or use X, a Legend Drug
Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed
WENK, STEPHANIE REBECCA,EVELAN,JEAN, age 32, of TERRE HAUTE
Arrest Reason: WARRANTLESS
Unlawful Possession of Syringe – knowingly possess syringe with intent to violate this Act
Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed
GRIFFITH, THOMAS JUSTIN, age 30, of ANDERSON
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.
Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed
PALMER JR, CHRISTOPHER TIMOTHY, age 35, of SULLIVAN
Arrest Reason: WARRANT – TENNESSEE HOLD ONLY
No Bond
FOX, BARRY KENNITH, age 44, of INDIANAPOLIS
Arrest Reason: WARRANTLESS
Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person – first offense but where a person was endangered
Bond $4,000 Cash Only
Operating a Vehicle with an ACE of .15 or More – same as 1140 but where def. has a prior conviction under this chap.
Bond $8,000 Cash Only
FISCHER, ZACHARY ADAM, age 25, of VINCENNES
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Domestic Battery – Domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old by one who is at least 18 years old.
Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed
Criminal Confinement – Confines another person without the other person’s consent
Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed
YARBROUGH, JEFFREY LEONARD, age 44, of VINCENNES
Arrest Reason: WARRANT
Possession of Methamphetamine – Possession of b/t 5 & 10, but with an enhancing circumstance found in IC 35-48-1-16.5(1) for having a prior dealing conviction.
Bond $20,000 Cash Only
Possession of Marijuana – Basic marijuana possession offense. First time offender.
Bond $0.00
KERNS, BRADLEY E., age 60, of JASONVILLE
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Resisting Law Enforcement – def. knowingly or intentionally flees from law enforcement officer after the officer has, by visible or audible means, including siren or lights, identified self and ordered the def. to stop
Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed
Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.
Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed
Operating a Vehicle as an Habitual Traffic Violator – When defendant operates vehicle in violation of restrictions imposed under this chapter or 9-12-3
Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed
Resisting Law Enforcement – same as 3929 but def. uses a vehicle to commit the offense
Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed
Possession of Marijuana – Basic marijuana possession offense. First time offender.
Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed
DOUTHITT, ANGELA RUTH, age 49, of JASONVILLE
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
False Informing – give false report of commission of crime or give false info in official investigation of crime
Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed
Assisting a Criminal – Same as 3901, but the criminal assisted committed a B, C, D, 3, 4, 5, or 6 felony. Old offense = 3902. Levels 3, 4, 5, and 6 are in place from July 1, 2014.
Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed
Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.
Bond $0.00
Possession of Marijuana – Basic marijuana possession offense. First time offender.
Bond $0.00 with 10% allowed
JERRELL, BRADY LEE, age 27, of LINTON
Arrest Reason: COURT ORDERED
Possession of a Narcotic Drug – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.
Bond $0.00
Dealing in Marijuana – Def. has a prior conviction for drug dealing and amount is b/t 30 grams and 10lbs.
Bond $20,000 Cash Only
Possession of Marijuana – Basic marijuana possession offense. First time offender.
5985 0.00
MCLAIN, BRANDON SCOTT, age 27, of SHELBURN
Arrest Reason: WARRANT
Indirect Contempt of Court – Can be used when offender refuses to allow a blood draw for an OWI as the result of a court order
Bond $500 Cash Only
OSTER JR, MARK OTHO, age 62, of TERRE HAUTE
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Operating a Vehicle with an ACE of .08 or More – first offense
Bond $0.00 with 10% allowed
Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person – first offense but where a person was endangered
Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed
BARR, ALEXIS PAIGE, age 22, of SULLIVAN
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Domestic Battery – battery on spouse or former spouse; live-in or former live-in; or on person with whom def. has a child
Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed
CORNS, KEVIN LEE 36 524 W SYLVANDALE, SULLIVAN, IN, 47882
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Domestic Battery – battery on spouse or former spouse; live-in or former live-in; or on person with whom def. has a child
Bond $4,000 Cash Only
2015 Disorderly Conduct – engage in fighting or tumultuous conduct
Cash 0.00
PIERSON, BILLY PAUL, age 34, of SULLIVAN
Arrest Reason: WARRANTLESS
Operating a Vehicle with an ACE of .15 or More
Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed
667 Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – first offense
Bond $0.00 with 10% allowed
GRIMES, JOHN ROBERT, age 38, of PLAINFIELD
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Invasion of Privacy – Def has a prior unrelated conviction under this section.
7008 10 % $4,000
WOODARD, ASHTON JAKOB, age 20, of FAIRBANKS
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
665 Operating a Vehicle With A BAC of .10 or More – first offense
Bond $0.00 with 10% allowed
667 Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – first offense
Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed
SHELTON, SAMANTHA JO, age 37, of SHELBURN
Arrest Reason: WARRANT
Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor – same as 2488 but where def. has a prior unrelated conviction under this section
Bond $0.00
Neglect of a Dependent – def. places dependent in situation that endangers the dependent’s life or health
Bond $0.00
Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor – def 18 or older knowingly encourages, aids, induces or causes a person under 18 to commit act of delinquency
Bond $8,000 Cash Only
SENTENEY, KELLEY JO, age 51, of SHELBURN
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
667 Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – first offense
Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed
MYERS, MICHAEL WADE, age 54, of LINTON
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance w/o a
prescription or doctor’s order.
Bond $4,000 Cash Only
WHEELER, AMANDA DAWN, age 43, of BLOOMFIELD
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
MOTOR VEHICLE- DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED- PRIOR SUSPENSION WITHIN 10 YEARS
Bond $4,000 Cash Only
SNYDER, RUSH BENJAMIN, age 59, of DUGGER
Arrest Reason: WARRANT
Possession of Marijuana – Basic marijuana possession offense. First time offender.
Bond $4,000 Cash Only
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.