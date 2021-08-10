Name released regarding deputy officer involved in shooting in Parke County

From the Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole has requested that the Indiana State Police release additional information regarding the officer involved shooting that occurred on August 5th, 2021.

The autopsy and forensic evidence has revealed that Chad M. Fiscus, age 35, of Rockville, Indiana, did die as the result of a gunshot wound from a law enforcement officer. The night of August 5th, 2021, Parke County deputies were responding to a domestic situation at 9856 East South Street, between Fiscus and his father. Upon their arrival, Fiscus immediately began firing an assault rifle at the deputies, shooting in excess of thirty rounds at them.

Deputy Darian A. Lewellen, of the Parke County Sheriff’s Department, was involved in the gunfire exchange with Fiscus the night of August 5th, 2021. Deputy Lewellen has been placed on administrative leave which is customary in an officer involved shooting. He has served with the Parke County Sheriff’s Department for two and half years.

This is an active and ongoing Indiana State Police investigation. There is no further information to release at this time. Upon completion of their investigation, Indiana State Police detectives will submit a full report of the incident to the Parke County Prosecutor’s Office for review and determination of charges, if any, to be filed.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Original release below:

