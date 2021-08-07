Indiana State Police investigating officer involved in shooting in Parke County

From the Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

Detectives from the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post have been requested by Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole to investigate an officer involved shooting incident that took place on August 5th, 2021, at approximately 11:14 p.m., at 9856 East South Street in Parke County.

At approximately 11:13 p.m., deputies of the Parke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to 9856 East South Street, in reference to a domestic situation between a father and son. Two Parke County deputies arrived on scene approximately one minute later. Upon the deputy’s arrival they found a subject outside the residence with a rifle. The subject immediately started shooting multiple rounds at both deputies, who quickly took cover behind their patrol vehicles. An exchange of gunfire then ensued between deputies and the subject, resulting in the subject being shot.

Medical assistance was immediately rendered at the scene, by the deputies. The subject was subsequently transported to Union Hospital in Clinton, Indiana and has been identified as Chad M. Fiscus, age 35, of Rockville, Indiana. Fiscus later succumbed to his injuries. Family has been notified.

One deputy was transported to Union Hospital in Terre Haute with a superficial wound. He was treated and released.

All Parke County deputies involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is customary in officer involved shootings. The names of the deputies involved in this incident will be released at a later date.

The investigation is being conducted by Indiana State Police detectives, Michael Featherling, Ryan Winters, and Don Curtuis, with the assistance of Lieutenant Jeff Hearon, First Sergeant Jason Fajt, and CSI Sergeant Brandon Mullen of the Putnamville State Police Post.

This is an active and ongoing Indiana State Police investigation. There is no further information to release at this time. Upon completion of their investigation, Indiana State Police detectives will submit a full report of the incident to the Parke County Prosecutor’s Office for review and determination of charges, if any, to be filed.

