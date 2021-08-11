Doing a little paperwork under a shade tree leads ISP to making an arrest near Springville

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington District:

On Wednesday afternoon, around 2:15 pm, Indiana State Police Sergeant Greg Day, was on duty in his police car, completing paperwork in the shaded, secluded parking lot of the Popcorn Christian Church north of Springville. He noticed a blue, 2002 GMC Envoy driving at a high rate of speed off of Popcorn Road and then pull into the church parking lot. As the GMC rounded around the building, the male driver, who was later identified as William Cory Thompson, age 34 years old, of Springville, it came to an abrupt stop. Sgt. Day observed Thompson looking at him, wide-eyed, and appearing as if he was trying to figure out what to do.

Thompson was then observed getting out of the GMC and then leaning into the back seat. Sgt. Day approached Thompson and asked if everything was alright and if he needed any assistance. Based on extreme nervousness, indicators of criminal activity, and Thompson’s own statements about the fact he should not be driving, Sgt. Day developed reasonable suspicion that criminal activity was taking place.

A check of Thompson’s driving status revealed he was a Habitual Traffic Violator. It was also learned that Thompson was on parole for possession of methamphetamine. Sgt. Day placed Thompson into handcuffs for the HTV violation. A search of Thompson revealed he was in possession of over 7 grams of methamphetamine, packaged in smaller baggies. During a search of the GMC, another small baggie of methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue was located.

Further investigations, including an interview, revealed that Thompson was delivering the methamphetamine to another individual. Thompson was arrested and incarcerated at the Lawrence County Jail for the following charges,

Possession of Methamphetamine Over 5 Grams with Intent to Deal (Level 3 Felony)

Possession of Methamphetamine Over 5 Grams (Level 5 Felony)

Habitual Traffic Violator (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class C Misdemeanor)

Sgt. Day was assisted at the scene and with the investigation by Troopers Chance Humphrey and Caleb Garvin.

Lt. Paul Bucher, Commander of the Bloomington Post commended the alertness of Sgt. Day, “The public should know that even when doing something as routine as a lunch break or paperwork, ISP Troopers are still observant of criminal activity that affects our community.”

Anyone with illegal drug activity information is requested to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at (812) 332-4411, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at (812) 545-4700, or send an email to drugactivity@lawrencecounty.in.gov. All calls are confidential.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

