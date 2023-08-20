DNR: Reserved hunt applications open today, August 20th

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Beginning August 20th, hunters can apply for a variety of reserved hunts by visiting on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.

The online method is the only way to apply for the hunts listed below. No late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license that is valid for the hunt for which they are applying.

Applications for the following reserved hunting opportunities open August 20th. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. September 24th:

Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) waterfowl hunts: Waterfowl hunts at participating FWAs, including LaSalle, Kingsbury, Hovey Lake, Goose Pond, and Kankakee. Province Pond Wetland Conservation Area, managed by J.E. Roush Lake FWA, will also participate.



Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) deer hunts: Firearms season deer hunts at Deer Creek and Fairbanks Landing FWAs.



State Park property deer hunts: Deer hunts at participating state park properties, including Chain O'Lakes, Clifty Falls, Fort Harrison, Harmonie, Indiana Dunes, Lincoln, O'Bannon Woods, Ouabache, Prophetstown, Shades, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Tippecanoe River, Turkey Run, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial state parks and Raccoon Lake. Cave River Valley Natural Area, which is managed by Spring Mill State Park, will also participate.



November Game Bird Area (GBA) hunts: Hunts on GBAs in northern Indiana (Benton, Jasper, Newton, Warren, and White counties). Hunters may choose from a variety of hunt dates. These are not put/take pheasant hunts.



November youth-only Game Bird Area (GBA) hunts: Youth-only hunts on GBAs in northern Indiana (Benton, Jasper, Newton, Warren, and White counties). Hunters may choose from a variety of hunt dates and must have an adult at least 18 years of age present while hunting. These are not put/take pheasant hunts.



Youth-only hunts on GBAs in northern Indiana (Benton, Jasper, Newton, Warren, and White counties). Hunters may choose from a variety of hunt dates and must have an adult at least 18 years of age present while hunting. These are not put/take pheasant hunts. Indiana Private Lands Access (IPLA) Hunts: The IPLA program has switched to online reserved hunts and are no longer available through self-service sign-in. IPLA will offer reserved hunts for game bird, squirrel, waterfowl, and firearms deer on private lands.

Applications for the following reserved hunting opportunities open October 1st. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. October 29th:

December Game Bird Area (GBA) hunts: Hunts on GBAs in northern Indiana (Benton, Jasper, Newton, Warren, and White counties). Hunters may choose from a variety of hunt dates. These are not put/take pheasant hunts.



Hunts on GBAs in northern Indiana (Benton, Jasper, Newton, Warren, and White counties). Hunters may choose from a variety of hunt dates. These are not put/take pheasant hunts. Indiana Private Lands Access (IPLA) Hunts: IPLA will offer archery and muzzleloader deer, late season waterfowl, goose only, and small game hunts on private lands.

Hunters will be selected through a random computerized drawing. Applicants will be able to view draw results online within two weeks after the application period closes. An email will be sent to all applicants when draws have been completed.

Please note that only one application per hunt is allowed. No changes can be made once an application is submitted.

More information is available at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.

