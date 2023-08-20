ISP Troopers investigate overnight fatal crash in Vincennes

FROM INDIANA STATE POLICE – EVANSVILLE DISTRICT:

In Knox County last night, Saturday, August 19th, at approximately 10:56 p.m., Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on College Avenue in Vincennes. Preliminary investigation revealed Eric R. Boger, 37, of Vincennes, was driving a 2001 Toyota pickup truck northwest on College Avenue when he attempted to turn left onto 15th ½ Street.

Boger was traveling too fast, and the vehicle struck the curb on the north side of the street causing the vehicle to flip. The vehicle came to a final rest on the passenger’s side. The driver was not wearing his seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Knox County Deputy Coroner.

An autopsy is scheduled for this morning. Toxicology results are pending.

Investigating Officer: Master Trooper Detective John Yung, Indiana State Police

Assisting Agencies: Vincennes Police, Vincennes Fire Department, and Knox County Coroner’s Office

Like this: Like Loading...