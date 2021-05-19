Greene County Jail Log – May 19th, 2021

Rebecca Grace Cardwell, age 36, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond. Cardwell will also be facing possession of methamphetamine charges in Greene and Monroe Counties.
Ethan Robert Thomas, age 22, of Solsberry was booked on an outstanding warrant for domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant woman, a Level 5 felony. Recently, Thomas was also arrested on drug-related charges.
Sean Michael Craft, age 28, of Sullivan was booked on a warrant for domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony, as well as confinement, also a Level 6 felony. No bond.
Bryan Eugene Coffman, age 32, of Jasonville was booked on a warrant for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, as well as operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond. In late-April, Coffman was arrested by Jasonville’s Sergeant Pilant for intimidation and disorderly conduct, a Level 6 felony and Class B misdemeanor, respectively.
Jeremy Paige Kohn, age 35, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at$5,000 with ten percent allowed. Kohn faces at least three pending charges now involving driving while suspended.
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels