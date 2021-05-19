Greene County Jail Log – May 19th, 2021

Bryan Eugene Coffman, age 32, of Jasonville was booked on a warrant for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, as well as operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond. In late-April, Coffman was arrested by Jasonville’s Sergeant Pilant for intimidation and disorderly conduct, a Level 6 felony and Class B misdemeanor, respectively.