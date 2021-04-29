Greene County Jail Log – April 29th, 2021

Sara Ann Condol, age 42, of Lyons began her sentence for manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony. The Court appointed attorney Ellen Martin to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense up until October 2019 when attorney Mark Stalcup took over the case. As part of a plea agreement, Judge Erik Allen sentenced Condol to the Indiana Department of Correction for a term of 6 years with 3 years suspended and 2 days jail credit applied.
Troy Douglas Robertson, age 57, of Bloomfield was arrested by Town Marshall Kenneth Tharp for battery and disorderly conduct, a Class A and Class B misdemeanor, respectively. Bond was set at $2,500 with ten percent allowed.
Beth Ann Goodman, age 68, of Bloomfield was arrested by Town Marshall Kenneth Tharp for battery and disorderly conduct, a Class B and Class B misdemeanor, respectively. Bond was set at $1,500 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Timothy Glen Scott, Jr., age 29, of Terre Haute, was booked on a warrant after a motion to revoke his suspended sentence for theft was filed. Attorney Ashley Dyer was appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense. No bond.
Brayden Matthew Allen, age 22, of Montgomery was arrested by Linton Assistant Chief Deb McDonald for intimidation, a Level 5 felony. Bond was set at $10,000 with ten percent allowed.
Bryan Eugene Coffman, age 34, of Jasonville was arrested by Jasonville’s Sergeant Pilant for intimidation and disorderly conduct, a Level 6 felony and Class B misdemeanor, respectively. Bond was set at $4,500 with ten percent allowed.
Jessica Jeanette Crank, age 44, of Bloomfield was booked on an out-of-county warrant from Monroe County. No bond.
Kyle Robert Lee, age 32, of Loogootee was arrested for possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, and operating while intoxicated. No bond.
