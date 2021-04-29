Greene County Jail Log – April 29th, 2021

Sara Ann Condol, age 42, of Lyons began her sentence for manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony. The Court appointed attorney Ellen Martin to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense up until October 2019 when attorney Mark Stalcup took over the case. As part of a plea agreement, Judge Erik Allen sentenced Condol to the Indiana Department of Correction for a term of 6 years with 3 years suspended and 2 days jail credit applied.