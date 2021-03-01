Greene County Jail Log – March 1st, 2021

Bradley J Bohnert, age 46, of Linton was arrested for possession methamphetamine, possession hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of cocaine or narcotic, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. No bond.

Larz Jerrell Horton, age 26, of Lyons was booked on a warrant for a motion to revoke his suspended sentence stemming from a late-2019 charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. No bond.

Jeremy Paige Kohn, age 35, of Bloomfield was arrested for driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years. Bond was set at $1,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Eric William Bland, age 26, of Linton was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia. No bond.

Billy Robert Schubla, age 68, of Indianapolis was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, a Level 6 felony and a Class C misdemeanor, respectively. No bond.

Kelsey Renee Chambers, age 24, of Linton was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance. No bond.

Christina Kaye Kristler, age 29, of Linton was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. No bond.

Norman Alan Muse, II, age 43, of Linton was booked on a warrant for a motion to revoke his suspended sentence for intimidation, which was part of a plea agreement in late-2019. No bond.

Ronnie Eugene Bullock, age 33, of Linton was booked on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Andrew James Kuchis, age 28, of Lyons was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $4,500 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

