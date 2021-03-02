Weekend drive: Museum of 20th Century Warfare hosts WWII Eastern Front event

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

The Museum of 20th Century Warfare at Fort Harrison State Park will host a World War II Eastern Front re-enactment on Saturday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature exhibits, uniforms, and weapons used during the war. The re-enactment will begin north of the museum and continue east toward the Camp Glenn National Historic District. It will end at the Camp Glenn area near the park’s Visitor Center.

Spectators should park at the Saddle Barn parking area. From there, volunteers will escort visitors to observation points. Accessibility to the first two observation points requires a walk on moderate to rugged terrain. Visitors with limited mobility are advised to arrive after noon, when the spectator stations will be more easily accessible.

The display will be in Building 701 of the Camp Glenn Historic District and is hosted by members of the museum. This event also marks the seasonal opening of the Museum of 20th Century Warfare. The museum will be open on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The re-enactors are volunteer military historians who work to bring history to life. The Museum of 20th Century Warfare is a volunteer-run, non-profit museum whose mission is to honor veterans through service and education with integrity. The museum has a schedule of military events at Fort Harrison State Park throughout the year.

The program is a free event, but the normal DNR entrance fee applies. For more information, please contact the park Visitor Center at 317-591-0122 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Fort Harrison State Park (on.IN.gov/fortharrison) is at 6000 N. Post Road, Indianapolis, which is about a 100-mile or two-hour drive from Linton.

Featured photo by Skitterphoto from Pexels

