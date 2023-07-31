Asphalt scam leads to theft in Bloomfield, resident reports

FROM THE INDIANA STATE POLICE – JASPER DISTRICT:

Indiana State Police are warning Hoosiers of an asphalt scam in the Southern Indiana area.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, July 26th, a Bloomfield resident contacted the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and reported that three men representing themselves as an asphalt company offered to reseal a driveway. While two of the individuals distracted the victim, the third man entered the residence and stole money and valuables.

The victim stated the three subjects were observed in a white four-door F-150 pickup truck with a red 4×4 emblem. The males were described as possibly white, two of them with a darker tanned appearance, and one as tall wearing a high-visible orange shirt.

If any subjects approach Hoosier homeowners in the above-described method or if a vehicle matching the description of the one shown below is observed, please immediately contact the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post (812-332-4411), Indiana State Police Jasper Post (812-482-1441), Indiana State Police Evansville Post (812-867-2079) or any local law enforcement agency.

Photos courtesy Indiana State Police

