Sullivan County Arrest Record – July 2021 (Part 2 of 2)

The Sullivan County Jail was busy this past month, so we have broken up the list into two parts. Here is Part 2 of 2 of the arrest records for the month of July 2021, which are as follows:
BIEHL, RALPH EDWARD, age 40, of OAKTOWN
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Possession of Methamphetamine – Possession of 28 or more grams of methamphetamine.
Bond $30,000 with 10% allowed
Dealing in Marijuana – Basic offense for dealing in marijuana where possession with intent to deliver.
Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed
Maintaining a Common Nuisance – building, structure or vehicle that is used to unlawfully use controlled substances
Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed
Unlawful Possession or Use of a Legend Drug – knowingly possess or use X, a Legend Drug
Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed
Unlawful Possession of Syringe – knowingly possess syringe with intent to violate this Act
Bond $6,000 with 10% allowed
Unlawful Possession of Syringe – knowingly possess syringe with intent to violate this Act
Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed
Dealing in Methamphetamine – Delivery of Methamphetamine with amount of 10 or more grams.
Bond $40,000 with 10% allowed
FREEMAN, DARRICK PAUL, age 31, of SULLIVAN
Arrest Reason: COURT ORDERED
Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.
Bond $8,000 Cash Only
Domestic Battery – offense committed in presence of child less than 16 yrs old
Bond $4,000 Cash Only
Domestic Battery – offense committed in presence of child less than 16 yrs old
Bond $15,000 Cash Only
Strangulation – def. applies pressure to throat or neck or obstructs nose or mouth of another to impede breathing or blood
5612 Cash 0.00
Driving While Suspended – When suspension is the result of a prior conviction for an offense, i.e. OWI, Poss. Of Marijuana, etc.
Bond $4,000 Cash Only
Domestic Battery – The def. has been previously convicted of a battery against this victim.
6710 Cash 0.00
NICHOLSON, HOLDEN EDWARD, age 19, of CARLISLE
Reason: WARRANT
Criminal Trespass – Def., not having contractual interest in property, knowingly enters real property of another after being denied entrance.
Bond $10,000 with 10% allowed
BLEVENS, GARY ALAN, age 34, of HYMERA
Arrest Reason: WARRANT
Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person – first offense but where a person was endangered
Bond $4,000 Cash Only
Possession of Marijuana – Basic marijuana possession offense. First time offender.
Bond $4,000 Cash Only
MARYON, WILLIAM FRED, age 51, of TERRE HAUTE
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – first offense and no endangerment
Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed
BOHNERT, BRADLEY J., age 46, of LINTON
Arrest Reason: WARRANT
Battery- using or threatening deadly force or while armed with a deadly weapon.
Bond $15,000 with 10% allowed
HAMBURG, ROCKY JOSEPH, age 34, of TERRE HAUTE
Arrest Reason: WARRANT
Driving While Suspended – When suspension is the result of a prior conviction for an offense, i.e. OWI, Poss. Of Marijuana, etc.
Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed
DURAN, TIKELAN KILBURN, age 37, of DUGGER
Arrest Reason: WARRANTS – CRAWFORD & GIBSON COUNTIES
No Bond
RAMSEY, MACENDZEE DAWN, age 20, of SHELBURN
Arrest Reason: WARRANT
Domestic Battery – battery on spouse or former spouse; live-in or former live-in; or on person with whom def. has a child
Bond $334 Cash Only
CULLISON, DALTON RAY, age 23, of HYMERA
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Public Intoxication – def. breaches the peace or was in imminent danger of breaching the peace
Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed
PIKER, GEORGE RAY, age 62, of FARMERSBERG
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Invasion of Privacy – def. violates a no contact order issued under I.C. 35-38-1-30 (condition of sentencing order)
Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed
HIGGINBOTHAM, ANTHONY WAYNE, age 34, of TERRE HAUTE
Arrest Reason: WARRANTLESS
Possession of Marijuana – possession of less than 30 grams & no prior conviction
Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed
SELEMS, KELSIE MARIE, age 25, of TERRE HAUTE
Arrest Reason: COURT ORDERED
Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – ENDANGERING A PERSON – FIRST OFFENSE
667 0.00
PEARISON, JUSTIN RAY, age 29, of SHELBURN
Arrest Reason: WARRANT
Body ATTACHMENT Cash $500.00
Body ATTATCHMENT Cash $500.00
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance w/o a
prescription or doctor’s order.
Bond $4,000 Cash Only
Possession of Salvia – Same as 6000 but defendant has a prior drug offense conviction.
6001 Cash 0.00
6409 Possession of Paraphernalia – Def. has a prior conviction.
Cash 0.00
CALLAHAN, DANA LOU, age 35, of TERRE HAUTE
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Possession of Marijuana – first time offense and less than 30 grams of pot
Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed
Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.
Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed
JOHNSON, HEATHER LYNN, age 37, of SHELBURN
Arrest Reason: COURT ORDERED
Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.
4776 0.00
Legend Drug Deception – def knowingly manufactures, purchases, sells, delivers, brings into Ind., or possess contraband legend drug
5554 0.00
Possession of Paraphernalia – first offense
883 0.00
ELLENBERGER, SHELBI DANIELLE, age 27, of SULLIVAN
Arrest Reason: COURT ORDERED
Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person With a Passenger Less Than 18 Years of Age – same as 1288 but where Def is at least 21 yrs old and has a passenger less than 18 yrs old
5708 0.00
REEVES, MELISSA JO, age 37, of SULLIVAN
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia – recklessly possess paraphernalia to be used for enhancing the effect of a controlled substance (1st time)
1606 0.00
Unlawful Possession of Syringe – knowingly possess syringe with intent to violate this Act
Bond $12,000 with 10% allowed
Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person With a Passenger Less Than 18 Years of Age – same as 1288 but where Def is at least 21 yrs old and has a passenger less than 18 yrs old
5708 0.00
Possession of Marijuana – Def. knows pot is growing on premises & fails to destroy it. First time offender.
5991 0.00
Driving While Suspended – When suspension is the result of a prior conviction for an offense, i.e. OWI, Poss. Of Marijuana, etc.
6124 0.00
COX, TYLER JAY, age 29, of SULLIVAN
Arrest Reason: COURT ORDERED
Indirect Contempt of Court – Can be used when offender refuses to allow a blood draw for an OWI as the result of a court order
Bond $500 Cash Only
Indirect Contempt of Court – Can be used when offender refuses to allow a blood draw for an OWI as the result of a court order
Bond $500 Cash Only
JONES, CARLEY ANN, age 26 and listed as HOMELESS in FAIRBANKS
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Operating a Vehicle with a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance or its Metabolite in the Body – first offense
Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed
COOLEY, JONAH WILLARD, age 48, of HYMERA
Arrest Reason: WARRANT
Criminal Confinement – Criminal Confinement where a vehicle is used.
Bond $15,000 Cash Only
Domestic Battery – Same as 6700, but def. has a prior conviction for any sort of battery.
Bond $8,000 Cash Only
MONTGOMERY, MINDY LEE, age 44, of TERRE HAUTE
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.
Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed
Possession of Paraphernalia – Same as 6412, but def. has a prior conviction.
Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed
Dealing in Methamphetamine – Presence of minor as enhancing circumstance where minor is under 18 and dealer is at least 3 years older and amount of meth is less than 1 gram.
Bond $20,000 with 10% allowed
HAYES, STEPHANIE ANN, age 35, of CARLISLE
Arrest Reason: WARRANT
Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.
Bond $8,000 Cash Only
TAYLOR, SEAN M., age 44, of SULLIVAN,
Arrest Reason: ATTACHMENT
Indirect Contempt of Court – Can be used when offender refuses to allow a blood draw for an OWI as the result of a court order
Bond $300 Cash Only
DILLINGER, RICHARD CHARLES, age 35, of SULLIVAN
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Same as 1287 but defendant has prior conviction within last 5 years.
KRISTLER, CHRISTINA KAYE, age 29, of LINTON
Arrest Reason: WARRANT
Unlawful Possession or Use of a Legend Drug – knowingly possess or use X, a Legend Drug
5174 0.00
Operating a Vehicle with a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance or its Metabolite in the Body – first offense
Bond $5,000 Cash Only
SHEPLER, CHASTITY LYNNE, age 41, of MEROM
Arrest Reason: COURT ORDERED
Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.
Bond $0.00
Possession of Marijuana – Basic marijuana possession offense. First time offender.
Bond $8,000 Cash Only
Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed
WOODS, LARRY JOSEPH, age 49, of TERRE HAUTE
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
4412 Theft – Basic theft offense.
Bond $0.00 with 10% allowed
Criminal Trespass – Abandoned property. Def., not having contractual interest in property, knowingly enters or refuses to leave vacant real property after being asked by police.
Readers are cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.