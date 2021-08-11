Sullivan County Arrest Record – July 2021 (Part 2 of 2)

The Sullivan County Jail was busy this past month, so we have broken up the list into two parts. Here is Part 2 of 2 of the arrest records for the month of July 2021, which are as follows:

BIEHL, RALPH EDWARD, age 40, of OAKTOWN

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Possession of Methamphetamine – Possession of 28 or more grams of methamphetamine.

Bond $30,000 with 10% allowed

Dealing in Marijuana – Basic offense for dealing in marijuana where possession with intent to deliver.

Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed

Maintaining a Common Nuisance – building, structure or vehicle that is used to unlawfully use controlled substances

Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed

Unlawful Possession or Use of a Legend Drug – knowingly possess or use X, a Legend Drug

Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed

Unlawful Possession of Syringe – knowingly possess syringe with intent to violate this Act

Bond $6,000 with 10% allowed

Unlawful Possession of Syringe – knowingly possess syringe with intent to violate this Act

Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed

Dealing in Methamphetamine – Delivery of Methamphetamine with amount of 10 or more grams.

Bond $40,000 with 10% allowed

FREEMAN, DARRICK PAUL, age 31, of SULLIVAN

Arrest Reason: COURT ORDERED

Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.

Bond $8,000 Cash Only

Domestic Battery – offense committed in presence of child less than 16 yrs old

Bond $4,000 Cash Only

Domestic Battery – offense committed in presence of child less than 16 yrs old

Bond $15,000 Cash Only

Strangulation – def. applies pressure to throat or neck or obstructs nose or mouth of another to impede breathing or blood

5612 Cash 0.00

Driving While Suspended – When suspension is the result of a prior conviction for an offense, i.e. OWI, Poss. Of Marijuana, etc.

Bond $4,000 Cash Only

Domestic Battery – The def. has been previously convicted of a battery against this victim.

6710 Cash 0.00

NICHOLSON, HOLDEN EDWARD, age 19, of CARLISLE

Reason: WARRANT

Criminal Trespass – Def., not having contractual interest in property, knowingly enters real property of another after being denied entrance.

Bond $10,000 with 10% allowed

BLEVENS, GARY ALAN, age 34, of HYMERA

Arrest Reason: WARRANT

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person – first offense but where a person was endangered

Bond $4,000 Cash Only

Possession of Marijuana – Basic marijuana possession offense. First time offender.

Bond $4,000 Cash Only

MARYON, WILLIAM FRED, age 51, of TERRE HAUTE

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – first offense and no endangerment

Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed

BOHNERT, BRADLEY J., age 46, of LINTON

Arrest Reason: WARRANT

Battery- using or threatening deadly force or while armed with a deadly weapon.

Bond $15,000 with 10% allowed

HAMBURG, ROCKY JOSEPH, age 34, of TERRE HAUTE

Arrest Reason: WARRANT

Driving While Suspended – When suspension is the result of a prior conviction for an offense, i.e. OWI, Poss. Of Marijuana, etc.

Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed

DURAN, TIKELAN KILBURN, age 37, of DUGGER

Arrest Reason: WARRANTS – CRAWFORD & GIBSON COUNTIES

No Bond

RAMSEY, MACENDZEE DAWN, age 20, of SHELBURN

Arrest Reason: WARRANT

Domestic Battery – battery on spouse or former spouse; live-in or former live-in; or on person with whom def. has a child

Bond $334 Cash Only

CULLISON, DALTON RAY, age 23, of HYMERA

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Public Intoxication – def. breaches the peace or was in imminent danger of breaching the peace

Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed

PIKER, GEORGE RAY, age 62, of FARMERSBERG

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Invasion of Privacy – def. violates a no contact order issued under I.C. 35-38-1-30 (condition of sentencing order)

Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed

HIGGINBOTHAM, ANTHONY WAYNE, age 34, of TERRE HAUTE

Arrest Reason: WARRANTLESS

Possession of Marijuana – possession of less than 30 grams & no prior conviction

Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed

SELEMS, KELSIE MARIE, age 25, of TERRE HAUTE

Arrest Reason: COURT ORDERED

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – ENDANGERING A PERSON – FIRST OFFENSE

667 0.00

PEARISON, JUSTIN RAY, age 29, of SHELBURN

Arrest Reason: WARRANT

Body ATTACHMENT Cash $500.00

Body ATTATCHMENT Cash $500.00

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance w/o a

prescription or doctor’s order.

Bond $4,000 Cash Only

Possession of Salvia – Same as 6000 but defendant has a prior drug offense conviction.

6001 Cash 0.00

6409 Possession of Paraphernalia – Def. has a prior conviction.

Cash 0.00

CALLAHAN, DANA LOU, age 35, of TERRE HAUTE

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Possession of Marijuana – first time offense and less than 30 grams of pot

Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed

Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.

Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed

JOHNSON, HEATHER LYNN, age 37, of SHELBURN

Arrest Reason: COURT ORDERED

Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.

4776 0.00

Legend Drug Deception – def knowingly manufactures, purchases, sells, delivers, brings into Ind., or possess contraband legend drug

5554 0.00

Possession of Paraphernalia – first offense

883 0.00

ELLENBERGER, SHELBI DANIELLE, age 27, of SULLIVAN

Arrest Reason: COURT ORDERED

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person With a Passenger Less Than 18 Years of Age – same as 1288 but where Def is at least 21 yrs old and has a passenger less than 18 yrs old

5708 0.00

REEVES, MELISSA JO, age 37, of SULLIVAN

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia – recklessly possess paraphernalia to be used for enhancing the effect of a controlled substance (1st time)

1606 0.00

Unlawful Possession of Syringe – knowingly possess syringe with intent to violate this Act

Bond $12,000 with 10% allowed

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person With a Passenger Less Than 18 Years of Age – same as 1288 but where Def is at least 21 yrs old and has a passenger less than 18 yrs old

5708 0.00

Possession of Marijuana – Def. knows pot is growing on premises & fails to destroy it. First time offender.

5991 0.00

Driving While Suspended – When suspension is the result of a prior conviction for an offense, i.e. OWI, Poss. Of Marijuana, etc.

6124 0.00

COX, TYLER JAY, age 29, of SULLIVAN

Arrest Reason: COURT ORDERED

Indirect Contempt of Court – Can be used when offender refuses to allow a blood draw for an OWI as the result of a court order

Bond $500 Cash Only

Indirect Contempt of Court – Can be used when offender refuses to allow a blood draw for an OWI as the result of a court order

Bond $500 Cash Only

JONES, CARLEY ANN, age 26 and listed as HOMELESS in FAIRBANKS

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Operating a Vehicle with a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance or its Metabolite in the Body – first offense

Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed

COOLEY, JONAH WILLARD, age 48, of HYMERA

Arrest Reason: WARRANT

Criminal Confinement – Criminal Confinement where a vehicle is used.

Bond $15,000 Cash Only

Domestic Battery – Same as 6700, but def. has a prior conviction for any sort of battery.

Bond $8,000 Cash Only

MONTGOMERY, MINDY LEE, age 44, of TERRE HAUTE

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.

Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed

Possession of Paraphernalia – Same as 6412, but def. has a prior conviction.

Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed

Dealing in Methamphetamine – Presence of minor as enhancing circumstance where minor is under 18 and dealer is at least 3 years older and amount of meth is less than 1 gram.

Bond $20,000 with 10% allowed

HAYES, STEPHANIE ANN, age 35, of CARLISLE

Arrest Reason: WARRANT

Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.

Bond $8,000 Cash Only

TAYLOR, SEAN M., age 44, of SULLIVAN,

Arrest Reason: ATTACHMENT

Indirect Contempt of Court – Can be used when offender refuses to allow a blood draw for an OWI as the result of a court order

Bond $300 Cash Only

DILLINGER, RICHARD CHARLES, age 35, of SULLIVAN

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Same as 1287 but defendant has prior conviction within last 5 years.

KRISTLER, CHRISTINA KAYE, age 29, of LINTON

Arrest Reason: WARRANT

Unlawful Possession or Use of a Legend Drug – knowingly possess or use X, a Legend Drug

5174 0.00

Operating a Vehicle with a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance or its Metabolite in the Body – first offense

Bond $5,000 Cash Only

SHEPLER, CHASTITY LYNNE, age 41, of MEROM

Arrest Reason: COURT ORDERED

Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.

Bond $0.00

Possession of Marijuana – Basic marijuana possession offense. First time offender.

Bond $8,000 Cash Only

Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed

WOODS, LARRY JOSEPH, age 49, of TERRE HAUTE

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

4412 Theft – Basic theft offense.

Bond $0.00 with 10% allowed

Criminal Trespass – Abandoned property. Def., not having contractual interest in property, knowingly enters or refuses to leave vacant real property after being asked by police.

Readers are cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Like this: Like Loading...