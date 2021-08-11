Crime

Sullivan County Arrest Record – July 2021 (Part 2 of 2)

The Sullivan County Jail was busy this past month, so we have broken up the list into two parts. Here is Part 2 of 2 of the arrest records for the month of July 2021, which are as follows:

BIEHL, RALPH EDWARD, age 40, of OAKTOWN 

Arrest Reason: ON STREET 

Possession of Methamphetamine – Possession of 28 or more grams of methamphetamine. 

Bond $30,000 with 10% allowed 

Dealing in Marijuana – Basic offense for dealing in marijuana where possession with intent to deliver. 

Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed 

Maintaining a Common Nuisance – building, structure or vehicle that is used to unlawfully use controlled substances 

Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed 

Unlawful Possession or Use of a Legend Drug – knowingly possess or use X, a Legend Drug 

Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed 

Unlawful Possession of Syringe – knowingly possess syringe with intent to violate this Act 

Bond $6,000 with 10% allowed 

Unlawful Possession of Syringe – knowingly possess syringe with intent to violate this Act 

Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed 

 Dealing in Methamphetamine – Delivery of Methamphetamine with amount of 10 or more grams. 

Bond $40,000 with 10% allowed 

FREEMAN, DARRICK PAUL, age 31, of SULLIVAN 

Arrest Reason: COURT ORDERED 

Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams. 

Bond $8,000 Cash Only  

Domestic Battery – offense committed in presence of child less than 16 yrs old 

Bond $4,000 Cash Only  

Domestic Battery – offense committed in presence of child less than 16 yrs old 

Bond $15,000 Cash Only  

Strangulation – def. applies pressure to throat or neck or obstructs nose or mouth of another to impede breathing or blood 

5612 Cash 0.00 

Driving While Suspended – When suspension is the result of a prior conviction for an offense, i.e. OWI, Poss. Of Marijuana, etc. 

Bond $4,000 Cash Only 

Domestic Battery – The def. has been previously convicted of a battery against this victim. 

6710 Cash 0.00 

NICHOLSON, HOLDEN EDWARD, age 19, of CARLISLE 

Reason: WARRANT 

Criminal Trespass – Def., not having contractual interest in property, knowingly enters real property of another after being denied entrance. 

Bond $10,000 with 10% allowed 

BLEVENS, GARY ALAN, age 34, of HYMERA 

Arrest Reason: WARRANT 

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person – first offense but where a person was endangered 

Bond $4,000 Cash Only  

Possession of Marijuana – Basic marijuana possession offense. First time offender. 

Bond $4,000 Cash Only 

MARYON, WILLIAM FRED, age 51, of TERRE HAUTE 

Arrest Reason: ON STREET 

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – first offense and no endangerment 

Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed 

BOHNERT, BRADLEY J., age 46, of LINTON 

Arrest Reason: WARRANT 

Battery- using or threatening deadly force or while armed with a deadly weapon. 

Bond $15,000 with 10% allowed 

HAMBURG, ROCKY JOSEPH, age 34, of TERRE HAUTE 

Arrest Reason: WARRANT 

Driving While Suspended – When suspension is the result of a prior conviction for an offense, i.e. OWI, Poss. Of Marijuana, etc. 

Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed 

DURAN, TIKELAN KILBURN, age 37, of DUGGER 

Arrest Reason: WARRANTS – CRAWFORD & GIBSON COUNTIES 

No Bond 

RAMSEY, MACENDZEE DAWN, age 20, of SHELBURN 

Arrest Reason: WARRANT 

Domestic Battery – battery on spouse or former spouse; live-in or former live-in; or on person with whom def. has a child 

Bond $334 Cash Only 

CULLISON, DALTON RAY, age 23, of HYMERA 

Arrest Reason: ON STREET 

Public Intoxication – def. breaches the peace or was in imminent danger of breaching the peace 

Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed 

PIKER, GEORGE RAY, age 62, of FARMERSBERG 

Arrest Reason: ON STREET 

Invasion of Privacy – def. violates a no contact order issued under I.C. 35-38-1-30 (condition of sentencing order) 

Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed 

HIGGINBOTHAM, ANTHONY WAYNE, age 34, of TERRE HAUTE 

Arrest Reason: WARRANTLESS 

Possession of Marijuana – possession of less than 30 grams & no prior conviction 

Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed 

SELEMS, KELSIE MARIE, age 25, of TERRE HAUTE 

Arrest Reason: COURT ORDERED 

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – ENDANGERING A PERSON – FIRST OFFENSE 

667 0.00 

PEARISON, JUSTIN RAY, age 29, of SHELBURN 

Arrest Reason: WARRANT 

Body ATTACHMENT Cash $500.00 

Body ATTATCHMENT Cash $500.00 

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance w/o a 

prescription or doctor’s order. 

Bond $4,000 Cash Only  

Possession of Salvia – Same as 6000 but defendant has a prior drug offense conviction. 

6001 Cash 0.00 

6409 Possession of Paraphernalia – Def. has a prior conviction.  

Cash 0.00 

CALLAHAN, DANA LOU, age 35, of TERRE HAUTE 

Arrest Reason: ON STREET 

Possession of Marijuana – first time offense and less than 30 grams of pot 

Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed 

Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams. 

Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed 

JOHNSON, HEATHER LYNN, age 37, of SHELBURN 

Arrest Reason: COURT ORDERED 

Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams. 

4776 0.00 

Legend Drug Deception – def knowingly manufactures, purchases, sells, delivers, brings into Ind., or possess contraband legend drug 

5554 0.00 

Possession of Paraphernalia – first offense  

883 0.00 

ELLENBERGER, SHELBI DANIELLE, age 27, of SULLIVAN 

Arrest Reason: COURT ORDERED 

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person With a Passenger Less Than 18 Years of Age – same as 1288 but where Def is at least 21 yrs old and has a passenger less than 18 yrs old 

5708 0.00 

REEVES, MELISSA JO, age 37, of SULLIVAN 

Arrest Reason: ON STREET 

Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia – recklessly possess paraphernalia to be used for enhancing the effect of a controlled substance (1st time) 

1606 0.00 

Unlawful Possession of Syringe – knowingly possess syringe with intent to violate this Act 

Bond $12,000 with 10% allowed 

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person With a Passenger Less Than 18 Years of Age – same as 1288 but where Def is at least 21 yrs old and has a passenger less than 18 yrs old 

5708 0.00 

Possession of Marijuana – Def. knows pot is growing on premises & fails to destroy it. First time offender. 

5991 0.00 

Driving While Suspended – When suspension is the result of a prior conviction for an offense, i.e. OWI, Poss. Of Marijuana, etc. 

6124 0.00 

COX, TYLER JAY, age 29, of SULLIVAN 

Arrest Reason: COURT ORDERED 

Indirect Contempt of Court – Can be used when offender refuses to allow a blood draw for an OWI as the result of a court order 

Bond $500 Cash Only  

Indirect Contempt of Court – Can be used when offender refuses to allow a blood draw for an OWI as the result of a court order 

Bond $500 Cash Only 

JONES, CARLEY ANN, age 26 and listed as HOMELESS in FAIRBANKS 

Arrest Reason: ON STREET 

 Operating a Vehicle with a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance or its Metabolite in the Body – first offense 

Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed 

COOLEY, JONAH WILLARD, age 48, of HYMERA 

Arrest Reason: WARRANT 

Criminal Confinement – Criminal Confinement where a vehicle is used. 

Bond $15,000 Cash Only  

Domestic Battery – Same as 6700, but def. has a prior conviction for any sort of battery. 

Bond $8,000 Cash Only 

MONTGOMERY, MINDY LEE, age 44, of TERRE HAUTE 

Arrest Reason: ON STREET 

Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams. 

Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed 

Possession of Paraphernalia – Same as 6412, but def. has a prior conviction. 

Bond $4,000 with 10% allowed 

Dealing in Methamphetamine – Presence of minor as enhancing circumstance where minor is under 18 and dealer is at least 3 years older and amount of meth is less than 1 gram. 

Bond $20,000 with 10% allowed 

HAYES, STEPHANIE ANN, age 35, of CARLISLE 

Arrest Reason: WARRANT 

Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams. 

Bond $8,000 Cash Only 

TAYLOR, SEAN M., age 44, of SULLIVAN, 

Arrest Reason: ATTACHMENT 

Indirect Contempt of Court – Can be used when offender refuses to allow a blood draw for an OWI as the result of a court order 

Bond $300 Cash Only 

DILLINGER, RICHARD CHARLES, age 35, of SULLIVAN  

Arrest Reason: ON STREET 

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Same as 1287 but defendant has prior conviction within last 5 years. 

KRISTLER, CHRISTINA KAYE, age 29, of LINTON 

Arrest Reason: WARRANT 

Unlawful Possession or Use of a Legend Drug – knowingly possess or use X, a Legend Drug 

5174 0.00 

Operating a Vehicle with a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance or its Metabolite in the Body – first offense 

Bond $5,000 Cash Only 

SHEPLER, CHASTITY LYNNE, age 41, of MEROM 

Arrest Reason: COURT ORDERED 

Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams. 

Bond $0.00  

Possession of Marijuana – Basic marijuana possession offense. First time offender. 

Bond $8,000 Cash Only  

Bond $8,000 with 10% allowed 

WOODS, LARRY JOSEPH, age 49, of TERRE HAUTE  

Arrest Reason: ON STREET 

4412 Theft – Basic theft offense.  

Bond $0.00 with 10% allowed 

Criminal Trespass – Abandoned property. Def., not having contractual interest in property, knowingly enters or refuses to leave vacant real property after being asked by police. 

Readers are cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

