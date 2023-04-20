Mercury retrograde: Astrology at work or just common life advice?

Mercury retrograde is a term that maybe people have heard of, but not everyone understands its reported significance. The concept of Mercury retrograde comes from astrology, which is the study of how the movements and positions of celestial bodies can supposedly impact human affairs. According to astrologers, Mercury retrograde can affect communication, technology, and decision-making. While many people do not believe in astrology, some suggestions are good advice nonetheless. But what is Mercury retrograde anyway?

When Mercury is in retrograde, it appears to move backward in its orbit as seen from Earth. This occurs three to four times a year, for approximately three weeks at a time. During this period, Mercury is said to influence a range of aspects in our lives, from travel plans and electronic devices to our relationships and professional pursuits.

Communication is one of the most commonly affected areas during Mercury retrograde. You may find that you experience miscommunications, misunderstandings, and other communication-related issues during this period. This could manifest as disagreements with loved ones, difficulties expressing yourself in the workplace, or technical issues with your devices.

Travel plans are also frequently impacted during Mercury retrograde, it is said. Delays, cancellations, and other travel-related mishaps are more common during this time. It’s a good idea to double-check your travel arrangements and allow for extra time to account for any unexpected issues that may arise, but that’s good advice at any time of the year too.

Electronic devices are also prone to malfunctioning during Mercury retrograde. This could mean anything from your phone suddenly crashing to your computer losing important files. To avoid losing important data, it’s important to back up your electronic devices before Mercury goes retrograde.

In addition to communication, travel, and technology, Mercury retrograde can also have an impact on our personal relationships. During this period, you may experience misunderstandings or conflicts with loved ones. It’s important to communicate clearly and avoid making major decisions during this time.

Overall, the impact of Mercury retrograde varies from person to person. Some people may feel the effects more strongly than others, depending on their astrological chart and personal circumstances.

Being aware of the potential impact of Mercury retrograde and taking steps to minimize any negative effects should put some people’s mind at ease, though. So, here are some tips for navigating Mercury retrograde:

Double-check all travel arrangements, including flights, hotel reservations, and rental car bookings. Consider purchasing travel insurance or refundable tickets to protect yourself in case of any unexpected issues. Back up your electronic devices. This will help ensure that you don’t lose any important data if your devices malfunction, which is always a good idea to do from time-to-time anyway. Be mindful of your communication with others. Take extra care to ensure that you are expressing yourself clearly and avoid making assumptions about what others are saying. Avoid making major decisions during Mercury retrograde. This is not a good time to sign contracts, start new projects, or make any other major life changes. Take extra time for self-care during Mercury retrograde. Make sure you are always taking care of yourself, both physically and emotionally.

Mercury retrograde is a phenomenon that occurs several times a year and is said to affect communication, travel, technology, and personal relationships. While the impact of Mercury retrograde is said to vary from person-to-person, it’s important to be aware of the potential effects and take steps to minimize any negative impacts. By being mindful of our communication, travel arrangements, and electronic devices, we can navigate Mercury retrograde with greater ease and minimize any potential challenges that may arise from it — or life in general.

