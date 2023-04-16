Indiana Senate Republicans outline budget priorities

Recently, Senate Republicans unveiled their proposed state budget. “I’m pleased to report our budget proposal is balanced and includes historic funding for K-12 education,” said Senator Eric Bassler, who serves District 39.



“Our budget also delivers on our caucus agenda items of increasing salaries for Indiana State Police and paying down our long-term pension obligations,” Bassler continued.



Budget highlights include the following:



*$3.1 billion to the Pre-1996 Teachers’ Retirement Fund, which, when fully funded, will free up $2 billion in the state’s biennial budget;



*$2.5 billion in new money for K-12 education, including $1.1 billion in new tuition support and eliminating textbook fees for all families;



*$95 million to increase pay for State Police, conservation and excise officers;



*$500 million to help local communities with capital projects;



*$225 million to create an optional local public health grant that counties can use to improve public health services, and $35 million to expand the state’s mental health infrastructure and support; and,



*$75 million to help local communities invest in housing development.



