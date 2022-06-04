Two former Lawrence County Jail employees charged after separate investigations

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington District:

In nearby Lawrence County, after two separate investigations by Trooper Cody Brown of the Indiana State Police Bloomington District, and review by Prosecutors, the Honorable John Plummer III of the Lawrence County Superior Court I issued a summons to appear for two former Lawrence County Sheriffs Department employees.

On March 19, 2022, Trooper Cody Brown was assigned an investigation into Michael L. Haag, age 55, of Bedford, who was then a Lawrence County Jail Supervisor, along with additionally being employed with the Lawrence County Probation Department. Haag had allegedly assisted a criminal who had an active warrant for their arrest and failed to report the whereabouts and/or failed to assist law enforcement with the arrest of the suspect. After successfully applying for search warrants, electronic evidence was found to corroborate the investigation. Trooper Brown then provided an affidavit of probable cause which was reviewed by Lawrence County Prosecutor Sam Arp II and submitted to Superior Court I. Judge Plummer then found sufficient probable cause and issued Michael Haag a summons to appear for the following charge,

One (1) Count, Assisting a Criminal, Level 6 Felony

In April of 2022, Trooper Brown responded to a residence in Mitchell after a 911 call was received, and officers from Mitchell Police Department requested assistance with an investigation of a reported domestic due to a conflict of interest. Based on the ISP investigation, it was revealed that Dustin Allen, age 46, of Mitchell, had allegedly committed domestic battery and was, at the time, employed as a Lawrence County Jail Supervisor. Trooper Brown collected evidence and statements and then submitted an affidavit of probable cause to Special Prosecutor Chris Gaal, which alleges Allen did knowingly touch another person in a rude, insolent or angry manner as defined by Indiana Code. After review and submission to the court, Judge Plummer issued Dustin Allen a summons to appear for the following charge,

One (1) Count of Domestic Battery, Class A Misdemeanor

Trooper Brown was assisted with the Haag investigations by the Lawrence County Sheriffs Department, Lawrence County Probation Department, Bedford Police Department, and the Lawrence County Prosecutors Office. The Mitchell Police Department, Lawrence County Sheriffs Department and the Lawrence County Prosecutors Office assisted with the Allen investigation.

Both cases are separate incidents and have no connection.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

